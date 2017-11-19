CLOSE

Pete Dougherty, Tom Silverstein and Aaron Nagler discuss Mike McCarthy's surprising game plan against the Ravens and the Packers' failures at backup quarterback. USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

GREEN BAY – There are only two conclusions you can make after the Green Bay Packers’ abysmal failure to launch a passing attack Sunday at Lambeau Field.

Either coach Mike McCarthy and his assistants failed completely in training backup Brett Hundley to play quarterback in their offense. Or general manager Ted Thompson has wasted a year by putting his chips on someone who can’t win throwing from the pocket.

In the same venue where Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers combined for 383 regular-season passing touchdowns over a 25-year span, the Packers didn't score a point. They suffered their first home shutout loss since a 35-0 pasting at the hands of the New England Patriots 11 years ago to the day.

What the Baltimore Ravens did to the Packers offense in a 23-0 shellacking wasn’t nearly as crippling as what Hundley did to it with turnovers, bad decisions and not a clue how to reach the talented group of receivers around him.

He became the first Packers quarterback to throw at least three interceptions in a Lambeau Field game since Favre threw three against Detroit on Dec. 17, 2006. At least the Packers beat the Lions that day, 17-9.

A week after Hundley finished the victory at Chicago going 4 for 4 for 87 yards and a touchdown, he went 21 of 36 for 239 yards with three interceptions, a fumble and six sacks. The Packers crossed into the red zone on their very first possession and then never got further than the Baltimore 41 the rest of the game.

Asked after the game if he was back to square one with Hundley, whose record as a starter sits at 1-3, McCarthy said absolutely not.

“Anytime anything happens with the quarterback position, I take that extremely personal,” he said. “I have to do a better job.”

If McCarthy and his coaches haven’t been hammering into Hundley since the day he arrived in Green Bay 2 ½ years ago that he has to buy time inside the pocket more often than outside of it, they are not as good as their reputations.

If they didn’t look at the Bears game and point out all the plays where Hundley needed to trust his offensive line and find the safe zones inside the pocket instead of bailing to the sideline, they failed him. If they didn’t force him to stay in the pocket during practice last week, then they have gotten fat and happy watching Aaron Rodgers maneuver around all these years.

Hundley just could not get himself to sidestep the rush or step up against outside penetration even though it’s clearly the secret to success. He ran himself into incompletions and sacks over and over again.

Asked whether when he comes to the sideline and sees on the overhead shots if there were plays where if he maneuvered a step one way or the other he could have given his receivers time to get open, Hundley gave a clue as to what’s going on in his head.

“There’s opportunities, (but) it’s sort of hard to say there is, there isn’t, because in the game when you see flashes of colors it’s all instincts and reactionary,” Hundley said. “So, if you see something, you’ve just got to make the move and try to make the most of it. 

“That’s one thing we have talked about is scrambling within the pocket. That’s something I’ve learned from Aaron. As we go forward, I’ll be better from experience, learning from this.”

There is a possibility that learning from this won’t be enough. It’s possible that all the things that scouts said about Hundley when he came out of a spread offense at UCLA were true.

He’ll never be a pocket passer, they said. He doesn’t have the pocket awareness necessary to play in the NFL. He has never played in a pro-style offense and is at his best when a receiver’s route is pre-determined rather than dependent on the coverage.

Thompson probably thought he was getting a steal when he drafted a guy as talented as Hundley in the fifth round of the 2015 draft. This was going to be his T.J. Lang or Josh Sitton mid-round vision of what everyone else was missing.

Only apart from Rodgers, Thompson has been horrible evaluating quarterbacks. He hasn’t even tried that hard to obtain them, unlike his mentor, Ron Wolf, who drafted seven quarterbacks in 10 years despite having Favre the entire time.

Four of Wolf’s drafted backups – Ty Detmer, Mark Brunell, Matt Hasselbeck and Aaron Brooks – went on to become starters with other teams.

Since drafting Rodgers, Thompson has selected Ingle Martin (’06), Brian Brohm and Matt Flynn (’07), B.J. Coleman (’12) and Hundley. Other than Flynn, who managed to go 2-2-1 the one time he had to take over the starting job for more than one game, it’s a terrible record. When you combine it with the ridiculous failures of Seneca Wallace, Scott Tolzien, Graham Harrell and Vince Young, to name a few, it’s downright embarrassing.

Thompson, more than anyone, should have been able to judge whether Hundley can play the pro game based on a hard drive full of practice and exhibition game tape available to him. If Hundley is a bust, Thompson has wasted a year in which Rodgers might have been able to salvage a playoff berth.

Thompson decided 27-year-old rookie free agent Taysom Hill wasn’t worth keeping over cornerback Lenzy Pipkins and won’t ever know if he could have developed faster than Hundley because he’s the No. 3 quarterback with the New Orleans Saints.

He has passed on Colin Kaepernick, who has NFL experience.

And the No. 3 guy the Packers have can’t even get a sniff of action because McCarthy refused to put him in the game against the Ravens. It’s likely Joe Callahan couldn’t have saved this loss, but are they going to wait like they did with Hundley, only to find out he can’t play in this offense?

Why then is he on the team?

“I felt we still had a chance to get into the game there,” McCarthy said of not playing Callahan. “It was 13-0, obviously 6-0 at halftime. We were in the no-huddle offense, kind of a 2-minute mode. That was something that Brett has done very well the past couple of games.”

McCarthy continues to stand behind Hundley because he believes he can be successful in the NFL. If that’s the case, he and the coaches failed to drill into his head that he can’t win playing outside the pocket and lost a winnable game.

But it very well could be that Hundley just isn’t the quarterback the Packers thought he was.

Packers vs. Ravens: Week 11 photos
 Fullscreen

Baltimore Ravens outside linebacker Matt Judon (99)
Baltimore Ravens outside linebacker Matt Judon (99) celebrates a safe as Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Hundley (7) us helped up by Green Bay Packers offensive tackle Jason Spriggs (78) during the 4th quarter of the Green Bay Packers 23-0 loss to the Baltimore Ravens at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. on Sunday, November 19, 2017.  Mike De Sisti, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Fullscreen
Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Mike Wallace (17) celebrates
Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Mike Wallace (17) celebrates his touchdown reception against Green Bay Packers cornerback Davon House (31) and cornerback Damarious Randall (23) Sunday, November 19, 2017, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Randall was hurt on the play and had to leave the field.  Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers running back Devante Mays (32) drags
Green Bay Packers running back Devante Mays (32) drags tacklers against the Baltimore Ravens Sunday, November 19, 2017 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.  Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adamsis tackled
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adamsis tackled by Baltimore Ravens defensive back Marlon Humphrey on a first half catch and run on Sunday, November 19, 2017, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Ravens defeated the Packers 23-0.  Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Hundley (7) scrambles
Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Hundley (7) scrambles against the Baltimore Ravens Sunday, November 19, 2017, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.  Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Hundley (7) is
Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Hundley (7) is sacked by Baltimore Ravens outside linebacker Terrell Suggs (55) during the 4th quarter of the Green Bay Packers 23-0 loss to the Baltimore Ravens at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. on Sunday, November 19, 2017.  Mike De Sisti, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Hundley (7) looks
Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Hundley (7) looks downfield as he scrambles against the Baltimore Ravens Sunday, November 19, 2017 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.  Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Fullscreen
Packers head coach Mike McCarthy on the sidelines with
Packers head coach Mike McCarthy on the sidelines with offensive permitter coach David Raih against the Baltimore Ravens Sunday, November 19, 2017 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.  Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wi
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) on
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) on the sidelines against the Baltimore Ravens Sunday, November 19, 2017 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.  Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wi
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers nose tackle Kenny Clark (97) rushes
Green Bay Packers nose tackle Kenny Clark (97) rushes against the Baltimore Ravens Sunday, November 19, 2017 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.  Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wi
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Hundley (7) fights
Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Hundley (7) fights off defensive end Carl Davis (94) against the Baltimore Ravens Sunday, November 19, 2017 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.  Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers running back Devante Mays (32) runs
Green Bay Packers running back Devante Mays (32) runs the ball against the Baltimore Ravens Sunday, November 19, 2017 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.  Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wi
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers safety Josh Jones (27) moves in to
Green Bay Packers safety Josh Jones (27) moves in to tackle running back Danny Woodhead (39) against the Baltimore Ravens Sunday, November 19, 2017 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.  Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wi
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Hundley (7) hands
Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Hundley (7) hands off the ball to running back Jamaal Williams (30) against the Baltimore Ravens Sunday, November 19, 2017, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.  Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Clay Matthews
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Clay Matthews against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, November 19, 2017, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Ravens defeated the Packers 23-0.  Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Hundley is chased
Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Hundley is chased by Baltimore Ravens outside linebacker Matt Judon and Za'Darius Smith on Sunday, November 19, 2017, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Ravens defeated the Packers 23-0.  Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Fullscreen
Baltimore Ravens running back Alex Collins runs past
Baltimore Ravens running back Alex Collins runs past Green Bay Packers defensive back Marwin Evans on Sunday, November 19, 2017, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Ravens defeated the Packers 23-0.  Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Fullscreen
The Green Bay Packers host the Baltimore Ravens on
The Green Bay Packers host the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, November 19, 2017, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.  Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Trevor Davis is tackled
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Trevor Davis is tackled on a punt return by Baltimore Ravens offensive guard Matt Skura on Sunday, November 19, 2017, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Ravens defeated the Packers 23-0.  Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers free safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix (21)
Green Bay Packers free safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix (21) celebrates a turnover by tossing a jump ball to cornerback Davon House (31) and cornerback Josh Hawkins (28) against the Baltimore Ravens Sunday, November 19, 2017 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.  Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Fullscreen
Baltimore Ravens cornerback Jimmy Smith (22) tackles
Baltimore Ravens cornerback Jimmy Smith (22) tackles Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) in the third quarter at Lambeau Field on Sunday, November 19, 2017 in Green Bay, Wis.  Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17)
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) lines up against the Baltimore Ravens in the second half at Lambeau Field on Sunday, November 19, 2017 in Green Bay, Wis.  Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Hundleyis sacked
Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Hundleyis sacked by Baltimore Ravens outside linebacker Matt Judon on Sunday, November 19, 2017, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Ravens defeated the Packers 23-0.  Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Fullscreen
Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Mike Wallace catches
Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Mike Wallace catches a pass over the defense of Green Bay Packers cornerback Damarious Randall on Sunday, November 19, 2017, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Ravens defeated the Packers 23-0.  Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Hundley (7) scrambles
Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Hundley (7) scrambles away from Baltimore Ravens defensive end Za'Darius Smith (90) in the third quarter at Lambeau Field on Sunday, November 19, 2017 in Green Bay, Wis.  Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Hundley (7) throws
Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Hundley (7) throws in the third quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at Lambeau Field on Sunday, November 19, 2017 in Green Bay, Wis.  Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers tight end Lance Kendricks (84) makes
Green Bay Packers tight end Lance Kendricks (84) makes a catch in the third quarter at Lambeau Field on Sunday, November 19, 2017 in Green Bay, Wis.  Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Hundley (7) is
Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Hundley (7) is sacked by Baltimore Ravens defensive tackle Willie Henry (69) in the fourth quarter at Lambeau Field on Sunday, November 19, 2017 in Green Bay, Wis.  Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Fullscreen
Baltimore Ravens inside linebacker C.J. Mosley (57)
Baltimore Ravens inside linebacker C.J. Mosley (57) returns a fumble against Green Bay Packers offensive guard Jahri Evans (73) in the fourth quarter at Lambeau Field on Sunday, November 19, 2017 in Green Bay, Wis.  Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Fullscreen
Baltimore Ravens defensive tackle Willie Henry (69)
Baltimore Ravens defensive tackle Willie Henry (69) and defensive end Za'Darius Smith (90), and outside linebacker Terrell Suggs (55) celebrate after stopping the Packers on 4th down in the fourth quarter at Lambeau Field on Sunday, November 19, 2017 in Green Bay, Wis.  Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers offensive tackle David Bakhtiari
Green Bay Packers offensive tackle David Bakhtiari (69) gets treatment on the sidelines by team physician Dr. Pat McKenzie against the Baltimore Ravens Sunday, November 19, 2017 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.  Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Fullscreen
Baltimore Ravens defensive back Marlon Humphrey (29)
Baltimore Ravens defensive back Marlon Humphrey (29) celebrates after an interception against the Green Bay Packers in the fourth quarter at Lambeau Field on Sunday, November 19, 2017 in Green Bay, Wis.  Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jordy Nelson (87) walks
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jordy Nelson (87) walks off the field after the 23-0 loss to the Baltimore Ravens at Lambeau Field on Sunday, November 19, 2017 in Green Bay, Wis.  Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Fullscreen
Baltimore Ravens defensive back Marlon Humphrey (29)
Baltimore Ravens defensive back Marlon Humphrey (29) and Baltimore Ravens inside linebacker C.J. Mosley (57) recovers a fumble during the 4th quarter of the Green Bay Packers 23-0 loss to the Baltimore Ravens at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. on Sunday, November 19, 2017.  Mike De Sisti, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Fullscreen
Baltimore Ravens cornerback Anthony Levine (41) celebrates
Baltimore Ravens cornerback Anthony Levine (41) celebrates a sack during the 4th quarter of the Green Bay Packers 23-0 loss to the Baltimore Ravens at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. on Sunday, November 19, 2017.  Mike De Sisti, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Fullscreen
Baltimore Ravens defensive back Marlon Humphrey (29)
Baltimore Ravens defensive back Marlon Humphrey (29) celebrates a sack during the 4th quarter of the Green Bay Packers 23-0 loss to the Baltimore Ravens at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. on Sunday, November 19, 2017.  Mike De Sisti, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Fullscreen
Baltimore Ravens defensive back Marlon Humphrey (29)
Baltimore Ravens defensive back Marlon Humphrey (29) runs after an interception as Baltimore Ravens cornerback Anthony Levine (41) celebrates during the 4th quarter of the Green Bay Packers 23-0 loss to the Baltimore Ravens at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. on Sunday, November 19, 2017.  Mike De Sisti, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Fullscreen
Baltimore Ravens defensive back Jaylen Hill (43) scores
Baltimore Ravens defensive back Jaylen Hill (43) scores a touchdown asGreen Bay Packers free safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix (21) tries to tackle during the 4th quarter of the Green Bay Packers 23-0 loss to the Baltimore Ravens at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. on Sunday, November 19, 2017.  Mike De Sisti, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Fullscreen
Baltimore Ravens running back Danny Woodhead (39) is
Baltimore Ravens running back Danny Woodhead (39) is tackled by Green Bay Packers safety Josh Jones (27) in the fourth quarter at Lambeau Field on Sunday, November 19, 2017 in Green Bay, Wis.  Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Fullscreen
A Green Bay Packers fan buries his head during the
A Green Bay Packers fan buries his head during the 4th quarter of the Green Bay Packers 23-0 loss to the Baltimore Ravens at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. on Sunday, November 19, 2017.  Mike De Sisti, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17)
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) can't make the catch guarded by Baltimore Ravens defensive back Marlon Humphrey (29) during the 4th quarter of the Green Bay Packers 23-0 loss to the Baltimore Ravens at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. on Sunday, November 19, 2017.  Mike De Sisti, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams (30)
Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams (30) is tackled by Baltimore Ravens inside linebacker C.J. Mosley (57) and Baltimore Ravens defensive tackle Willie Henry (69) during the 4th quarter of the Green Bay Packers 23-0 loss to the Baltimore Ravens at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. on Sunday, November 19, 2017.  Mike De Sisti, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers nose tackle Kenny Clark (97) is injured
Green Bay Packers nose tackle Kenny Clark (97) is injured during the 4th quarter of the Green Bay Packers 23-0 loss to the Baltimore Ravens at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. on Sunday, November 19, 2017.  Mike De Sisti, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers nose tackle Kenny Clark (97) is carted
Green Bay Packers nose tackle Kenny Clark (97) is carted off the field after an injury during the 4th quarter of the Green Bay Packers 23-0 loss to the Baltimore Ravens at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. on Sunday, November 19, 2017.  Mike De Sisti, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Fullscreen
PACKERS20 PACKERS - Baltimore Ravens inside linebacker
PACKERS20 PACKERS - Baltimore Ravens inside linebacker C.J. Mosley (57) recovers a fumble during the 4th quarter of the Green Bay Packers 23-0 loss to the Baltimore Ravens at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. on Sunday, November 19, 2017. - Photo by Mike De Sisti / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel  Mike De Sisti, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Fullscreen
Baltimore Ravens inside linebacker C.J. Mosley (57)
Baltimore Ravens inside linebacker C.J. Mosley (57) recovers a fumble during the 4th quarter of the Green Bay Packers 23-0 loss to the Baltimore Ravens at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. on Sunday, November 19, 2017.  Mike De Sisti, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy during the 4th
Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy during the 4th quarter of the Green Bay Packers 23-0 loss to the Baltimore Ravens at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. on Sunday, November 19, 2017.  Mike De Sisti, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Fullscreen
Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker (9) kicks a field
Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker (9) kicks a field goal during the 4th quarter of the Green Bay Packers 23-0 loss to the Baltimore Ravens at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. on Sunday, November 19, 2017.  Mike De Sisti, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams stiff
Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams stiff arms Baltimore Ravens inside linebacker Patrick Onwuasor on Sunday, November 19, 2017, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Ravens defeated the Packers 23-0.  Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Hundley pitches
Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Hundley pitches to Devante Mays (32) against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, November 19, 2017, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Ravens defeated the Packers 23-0.  Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Hundley agasinst
Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Hundley agasinst the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, November 19, 2017, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Ravens defeated the Packers 23-0.  Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers nose tackle Kenny Clark is carted
Green Bay Packers nose tackle Kenny Clark is carted off the field against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, November 19, 2017, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Ravens defeated the Packers 23-0.  Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers nose tackle Kenny Clark (97) is helped
Green Bay Packers nose tackle Kenny Clark (97) is helped up after getting injured against the Baltimore Ravens Sunday, November 19, 2017, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. He was taken off the field in a cart.  Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers nose tackle Kenny Clark (97) is carted
Green Bay Packers nose tackle Kenny Clark (97) is carted off the field after getting injured against the Baltimore Ravens Sunday, November 19, 2017, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.  Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Fullscreen
Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Mike Wallace (17) celebrates
Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Mike Wallace (17) celebrates scoring a touchdown against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, November 19, 2017, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.  Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb (18) prays
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb (18) prays before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at Lambeau Field on Sunday, November 19, 2017 in Green Bay, Wis.  Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Fullscreen
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco (5) leaps for
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco (5) leaps for a high snap in the first quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Sunday, November 19, 2017 in Green Bay, Wis.  Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Fullscreen
Baltimore Ravens tight end Nick Boyle (86) dives for
Baltimore Ravens tight end Nick Boyle (86) dives for the ball against Green Bay Packers inside linebacker Jake Ryan (47) in the first quarter at Lambeau Field on Sunday, November 19, 2017 in Green Bay, Wis.  Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers free safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix (21)
Green Bay Packers free safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix (21) celebrates after an interception in the second quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at Lambeau Field on Sunday, November 19, 2017 in Green Bay, Wis.  Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17)
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) celebrates after a first down catch against the Baltimore Ravens in the second quarter at Lambeau Field on Sunday, November 19, 2017 in Green Bay, Wis.  Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Fullscreen
Baltimore Ravens running back Alex Collins (34) is
Baltimore Ravens running back Alex Collins (34) is tackled by a group of Green Bay Packers in the fourth quarter at Lambeau Field on Sunday, November 19, 2017 in Green Bay, Wis.  Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Fullscreen
The remaining Packers fans watch during the final minutes
The remaining Packers fans watch during the final minutes of the fourth quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at Lambeau Field on Sunday, November 19, 2017 in Green Bay, Wis.  Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers free safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix (21)
Green Bay Packers free safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix (21) intercepts a pass intended for Baltimore Ravens running back Danny Woodhead (39) Sunday, November 19, 2017, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.  Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Fullscreen
Baltimore Ravens outside linebacker Matt Judon (99)
Baltimore Ravens outside linebacker Matt Judon (99) celebrates his third sack against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, November 19, 2017, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.  Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Fullscreen
Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Mike Wallace (17) pulls
Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Mike Wallace (17) pulls down a touchdwon reception against Green Bay Packers cornerback Damarious Randall (23) Sunday, November 19, 2017, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.  Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Fullscreen
Baltimore Ravens defensive end Za'Darius Smith (90)
Baltimore Ravens defensive end Za'Darius Smith (90) hits Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Hundley (7) as he throws in the first half at Lambeau Field on Sunday, November 19, 2017 in Green Bay, Wis.  Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Hundley (7) is
Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Hundley (7) is sacked by Baltimore Ravens outside linebacker Terrell Suggs (55) in the fourth quarter at Lambeau Field on Sunday, November 19, 2017 in Green Bay, Wis.  Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Fullscreen
Baltimore Ravens defensive back Marlon Humphrey (29)
Baltimore Ravens defensive back Marlon Humphrey (29) celebrates after an interception against the Green Bay Packers in the fourth quarter at Lambeau Field on Sunday, November 19, 2017 in Green Bay, Wis.  Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Hundley (7) is
Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Hundley (7) is sacked by Baltimore Ravens outside linebacker Terrell Suggs (55) during the 4th quarter of the Green Bay Packers 23-0 loss to the Baltimore Ravens at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. on Sunday, November 19, 2017.  Mike De Sisti, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Vince Biegel (45)
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Vince Biegel (45) sacks quarterback Joe Flacco (5) against the Baltimore Ravens Sunday, November 19, 2017 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.  Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wi
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Hundley (7) scrambles
Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Hundley (7) scrambles for a first down against the Baltimore Ravens Sunday, November 19, 2017 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.  Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wi
Fullscreen
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco (5) mishandles
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco (5) mishandles a snap against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, November 19, 2017, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.  Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Hundley (7) is
Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Hundley (7) is sacked by Baltimore Ravens outside linebacker Matt Judon (99) Sunday, November 19, 2017, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.  USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Hundley (7) is
Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Hundley (7) is sacked by Baltimore Ravens outside linebacker Matt Judon (99) Sunday, November 19, 2017, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.  Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17)
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) pulls down a long reception against Baltimore Ravens cornerback Brandon Carr (24) in the first quarter Sunday, November 19, 2017, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.  Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Geronimo Allison (81)
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Geronimo Allison (81) gets in a scuffle with Baltimore Ravens defensive back Chuck Clark (36) Sunday, November 19, 2017, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.  Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Fullscreen
PACKERS20 PACKERS - Green Bay Packers quarterback
PACKERS20 PACKERS - Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Hundley (7) is sacked by Baltimore Ravens outside linebacker Terrell Suggs (55) during the 4th quarter of the Green Bay Packers 23-0 loss to the Baltimore Ravens at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. on Sunday, November 19, 2017.  Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Fullscreen
Baltimore Ravens outside linebacker Matt Judon (99)
Baltimore Ravens outside linebacker Matt Judon (99) celebrates a safe as Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Hundley (7) us helped up by Green Bay Packers offensive tackle Jason Spriggs (78) during the 4th quarter of the Green Bay Packers 23-0 loss to the Baltimore Ravens at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. on Sunday, November 19, 2017.  Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Fullscreen
Baltimore Ravens cornerback Jimmy Smith intercepts
Baltimore Ravens cornerback Jimmy Smith intercepts a end zone pass to Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb in the first quarter as the Green Bay Packers host the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, November 19, 2017, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.  Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers free safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix intercepts
Green Bay Packers free safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix intercepts a second quarter pass in the end zone against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, November 19, 2017, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.  Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers running back Devante Mays fumbles
Green Bay Packers running back Devante Mays fumbles in the first half agaijnst the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, November 19, 2017, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.  Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Fullscreen
Baltimore Ravens cornerback Jimmy Smith (22) intercepts
Baltimore Ravens cornerback Jimmy Smith (22) intercepts a Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Hundley (7) pass as Packers receiver Randall Cobb (18) looks in the end zone during the 1st quarter at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. on Sunday, November 19, 2017.  Mike De Sisti, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jordy Nelson (87)makes
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jordy Nelson (87)makes a catch over the middle against the Baltimore Ravens Sunday, November 19, 2017 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.  Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Hundley (7) throws
Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Hundley (7) throws under pressure against the Baltimore Ravens Sunday, November 19, 2017 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.  Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wi
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams (30)
Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams (30) fends off inside linebacker Patrick Onwuasor (48) against the Baltimore Ravens Sunday, November 19, 2017 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.  Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Clay Matthews
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Clay Matthews (52) celebrates a sack against the Ravens Sunday, November 19, 2017, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.  Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Clay Matthews
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Clay Matthews (52) celebrates a sack against the Ravens Sunday, November 19, 2017, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.  Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) fumbles
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) fumbles the ball against the Ravens in the first half Sunday, November 19, 2017, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.  Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb (18) is
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb (18) is tackled by Baltimore Ravens outside linebacker Matt Judon (99) Sunday, November 19, 2017, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.  Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17)
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a leaping catch against the Baltimore Ravens cornerback Brandon Carr (24) on Sunday, November 19, 2017, at Lambeau Field.  Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby warms up before
Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby warms up before the game against the Baltimore Ravens on Nov. 19, 2017, at Lambeau Field.  Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Baltimore Ravens tight end Benjamin Watson warms up
Baltimore Ravens tight end Benjamin Watson warms up before the game against the Green Bay Packers on Nov. 19, 2017, at Lambeau Field.  Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Joe Callahan warms up
Green Bay Packers quarterback Joe Callahan warms up before the game against the Baltimore Ravens on Nov. 19, 2017, at Lambeau Field.  Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers receiver Jordy Nelson warms up before
Green Bay Packers receiver Jordy Nelson warms up before the game against the Baltimore Ravens on Nov. 19, 2017, at Lambeau Field.  Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers tight end Lance Kendricks warms up
Green Bay Packers tight end Lance Kendricks warms up before the game against the Baltimore Ravens on Nov. 19, 2017, at Lambeau Field.  Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen

