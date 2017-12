Green Bay Packers general manager Ted Thompson looks on during training camp practice at Ray Nitschke Field on Monday, Aug. 1, 2016. (Photo: Evan Siegle/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis)

This week, Aaron Nagler looks at the matchup in Detroit, looks at the play of Randall Cobb and states his case on why it's time for the Packers to move on from Ted Thompson, even though they probably won't.

