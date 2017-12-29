Green Bay Packers defensive coordinator Dom Capers during training camp practice at Ray Nitschke Field on Friday, Aug. 7, 2015. (Photo: Evan Siegle/Press-Gazette Media/@PGevansiegle)

In Friday's podcast, Michael Cohen and Tom Silverstein discuss the future for Green Bay Packers defensive coordinator Dom Capers and preview Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions.

Download the mp3 file here, listen to the stream here or below, or subscribe to it in the iTunes store, on Stitcher or via the RSS feed.