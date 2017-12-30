CLOSE The guys give their predictions for Sunday's season-ending showdown between the Green Bay Packers and the Detroit Lions. USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston (3) scrambles away from pressure by Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Nick Perry (53) on December 3, 2017, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. (Photo: Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin)

DETROIT – A day before their 2017 season ends, the Green Bay Packers placed outside linebacker Nick Perry on injured reserve Saturday.

It’s a disappointing finish to Perry’s sixth season. After leading the Packers in sacks last year, Perry has had an assortment of injuries this season. He did not practice this week – and hasn’t played since the Packers' game at Carolina on Dec. 17 – because of ankle and shoulder injuries.

On the team’s Friday injury report, Perry was among six players listed as out for the Packers' finale Sunday at the Detroit Lions.

Perry will finish with 12 games played this season, two fewer than last year. His seven sacks are four fewer than 2016.

The transaction cleared a spot for the Packers to sign fullback Joe Kerridge to the active roster.