Aaron Nagler chatted with Packers fans during his Facebook Live chat after the Lions' 35-11 win in the season finale at Ford Field in Detroit.

If Sunday’s loss to the Detroit Lions proves to be the final game for Green Bay Packers defensive coordinator Dom Capers, the on-field product was an accurate summation of why a change needs to be made.

In a game that didn’t matter for either team, the Lions blasted the Packers 35-11, as quarterback Matthew Stafford threw for 323 yards and three touchdowns to shred a dismal secondary one last time. Three receivers had at least 80 yards and a score for the Lions, with veteran Golden Tate’s seven catches for 104 yards leading the way.

The same issues that plagued the Packers’ defense all season resurfaced at a tepid Ford Field. There was a blown coverage by rookie safety Josh Jones for a 56-yard bomb down the middle of the field. There was poor effort and poor tackling from safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, who was stiff-armed out of the way by Kenny Golladay for a 54-yard touchdown. And there was a complete lack of awareness by cornerback Josh Hawkins, who yielded an easy touchdown on a fade route to Marvin Jones Jr., a nemesis for the Packers in each of the last two years.

Coach Mike McCarthy is expected to part ways with Capers as early as Monday, and this latest obliteration was proof positive of the need for fresh blood.

Here are five takeaways from the game:

Stunted growth: From the moment quarterback Aaron Rodgers suffered a broken right collarbone, McCarthy expressed his unwavering confidence in backup Brett Hundley. It was exactly the kind of thing a coach should say to preserve the psyche of a young quarterback. Unfortunately for the Packers, it was also woefully misguided. Hundley played as poorly in the regular-season finale as he did in the two months prior. His passes were inaccurate, his decision making was subpar and his ball security was downright horrible. Hundley turned the ball over three times Sunday (two interceptions, one lost fumble) and finished with a passer rating of 59.7, his fifth game with a sub-60 rating. He completed 14 of 24 passes for 172 yards and a touchdown. Eventually, with the Packers trailing by 24 in the fourth quarter, McCarthy swallowed his pride and replaced Hundley with Joe Callahan for the final series. Callahan completed 5 of 7 passes for 11 yards.

Good, bad and ugly: When the Packers traveled to Cleveland a few weeks ago, McCarthy and special teams coordinator Ron Zook mixed ingenuity with desperation by executing a successful fake punt on the first possession of the game. They upped the ante against the Lions by calling for an onside kick to open the game. Kicker Mason Crosby delivered a beautiful high bounce, and safety Jermaine Whitehead boxed out the Lions for a leaping recovery. That was the good news on special teams. The bad news on special teams was a horrendous mistake by cornerback Donatello Brown, who was blocking for returner Trevor Davis on a punt in the second quarter. Brown gave so much ground that he impeded Davis’ ability to catch the punt, and the ball bounced off his helmet for a recovery by the Lions. Two plays later, Stafford connected with Jones on a fade route over the top of Hawkins for a score. It was Jones’ fifth touchdown reception against the Packers in the last two years.

Youth movement: With numerous starters on the inactive list, the Packers were afforded plenty of opportunities to mix in their younger players in a meaningless game. Wide receiver Michael Clark (one catch for 5 yards, two drops), outside linebacker Reggie Gilbert (one tackle) and cornerback Lenzy Pipkins (five tackles, one pass defensed) earned significant playing time for the second consecutive week, with Pipkins starting opposite veteran Davon House in the base defense. McCarthy and running backs coach Ben Sirmans had hoped to find more carries for rookie Devante Mays, who fumbled on the first two carries of his career against the Baltimore Ravens earlier this year. But Mays exited the game with a shoulder injury in the first half and returned only for the final few minutes. He carried once for 2 yards and caught three passes for zero yards. Wide receivers Trevor Davis (three catches, 56 yards) and Jeff Janis (one catch, zero yards) also played significant snaps following a finger injury to Geronimo Allison, who exited the game in the first quarter but eventually returned. Tight end Emanuel Byrd, who was promoted from the practice squad earlier this week, had a 29-yard catch and run for the first reception of his career.

Workhorse: The Packers entered the game with only two healthy running backs after rookie Aaron Jones (knee) ended the year on the inactive list. Once again, Jamaal Williams shouldered an impressive amount of responsibility and proved to be very productive. With Hundley as erratic an ineffective as ever, it was Williams who proved to be the most reliable option on offense. He pummeled his way to 82 yards on 22 carries against a defense that stacked the box repeatedly with no need to respect Hundley’s arm. Williams also caught three passes for 31 yards and was terrific in pass protection all afternoon. Of the Packers’ 256 total yards, Williams accounted for 44 percent of them. His only warts were a pair of drops, one of which resulted in a tipped-ball interception for the Lions. Williams ultimately dropped out of the game with an injury in the fourth quarter. Mays and wide receiver Randall Cobb had one carry each.

Hands team: For a team whose skill players were sure-handed for most of the season, the Packers have had serious issues with dropped passes in recent weeks. The problems began early on a poorly thrown slant by Hundley, who placed a ball behind Williams. While the pass still should have been caught, Williams had to reach back for the football and bobbled it twice before linebacker Jarrad Davis scooped it up for an interception. The drops spread like an epidemic from there. Clark, the former basketball player, saw two passes clang off his hands for incompletions, one of which would have given the Packers a first down. Williams dropped another pass, his second of the day. And veteran Cobb joined the party in the third quarter with an inexcusable mistake on a crossing route. 

Packers at Lions: Week 17 photos
Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Green Bay Packers head coach Mike McCarthy leaves the
Green Bay Packers head coach Mike McCarthy leaves the field after the game Sunday at Ford Field.  Mark Hoffman, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Detroit Lions wide receiver Golden Tate (15) gets past
Detroit Lions wide receiver Golden Tate (15) gets past Green Bay Packers cornerback Davon House to a score a touchdown on a 71-yard reception.  Mark Hoffman, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Detroit Lions wide receiver Golden Tate (15) gets past
Detroit Lions wide receiver Golden Tate (15) gets past Green Bay Packers cornerback Davon House to a score a touchdown on a 71-yard reception during the third quarter.  Mark Hoffman, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams pickx
Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams pickx up two yards on a reception before being tackled by Detroit Lions linebacker Jarrad Davis.  Mark Hoffman, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford rifles a
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford rifles a ball into the upper deck after making a reception foe a two-point conversion.  Mark Hoffman, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb (18) scores
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb (18) scores a touchdown on a 17-yard reception with Detroit Lions free safety Glover Quin (27) in his wake.  Mark Hoffman, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Trevor Davis fumbles
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Trevor Davis fumbles a punt during the second quarter. The Lions recovered the ball.  Mark Hoffman, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Hundley fumbles
Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Hundley fumbles after being hit by Detroit Lions free safety Glover Quin during the first quarter.  Mark Hoffman, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams (30)
Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams (30) is tackled for a gain against the Detroit Lions on Dec. 31, 2017, at Ford Field in Detroit.  Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Hundley (7) confers
Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Hundley (7) confers with head coach Mike McCarthy during the game against the Detroit Lions on Dec. 31, 2017 at Ford Field in Detroit.  Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb (18) throws
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb (18) throws a pass to quarterback Brett Hundley (7) against the Detroit Lions on Dec. 31, 2017, at Ford Field in Detroit.  Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Trevor Davis (11) fights
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Trevor Davis (11) fights off Detroit Lions linebacker Jarrad Davis (40) as center Corey Linsley (63) comes in to block on Dec. 31, 2017, at Ford Field in Detroit.  Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Trevor Davis (11) breaks
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Trevor Davis (11) breaks free on a kickoff return against the Detroit Lions on Dec. 31, 2017, at Ford Field in Detroit.  Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wi
Green Bay Packers cornerback Josh Hawkins (28) can't
Green Bay Packers cornerback Josh Hawkins (28) can't stop Detroit Lions running back Ameer Abdullah (21) from scoring a touchdown on Dec. 31, 2017, at Ford Field in Detroit.  Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wi
Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy walks off of
Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy walks off of Ford Field after the game against the Detroit Lions on Dec. 31, 2017, at Ford Field in Detroit.  Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wi
Detroit Lions cornerback Teez Tabor (30) hits Green
Detroit Lions cornerback Teez Tabor (30) hits Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb to force an incomplete pass during the first quarter.  Mark Hoffman, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams (30)
Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams (30) pops through the Detroit Lions defensive line to pick up five yards.  Mark Hoffman, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Hundley tackles
Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Hundley tackles Detroit Lions outside linebacker Tahir Whitehead after he recovered Hundely's fumble during the first quarter.  Mark Hoffman, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Detroit Lions tight end Eric Ebron (85) hurdles Green
Detroit Lions tight end Eric Ebron (85) hurdles Green Bay Packers free safety Jermaine Whitehead (35) to pick up a first down.  Mark Hoffman, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Detroit Lions running back Theo Riddick leaps over
Detroit Lions running back Theo Riddick leaps over Green Bay Packers free safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix (21) for a short gain.  Mark Hoffman, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams (30)
Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams (30) runs through a hole against the Detroit Lions on Dec. 31, 2017, at Ford Field in Detroit.  Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wi
Green Bay Packers cornerback Davon House (31) grimaces
Green Bay Packers cornerback Davon House (31) grimaces as he is helped off the field against the Detroit Lions on Dec. 31, 2017, at Ford Field in Detroit.  Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wi
Green Bay Packers inside linebacker Jake Ryan (47)
Green Bay Packers inside linebacker Jake Ryan (47) trails the play as Detroit Lions wide receiver Golden Tate catches a pass for a touchdown on Dec. 31, 2017, at Ford Field in Detroit.  Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wi
Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Hundley (7) calls
Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Hundley (7) calls a play at the line of scrimmage against the Detroit Lions on Dec. 31, 2017, at Ford Field in Detroit.  Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wi
Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Hundley (7) tries
Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Hundley (7) tries to escape a collapsing pocket as left tackle David Bakhtiari (69) and left guard Lane Taylor (65) block against the Detroit Lions on Dec. 31, 2017 at Ford Field in Detroit.  Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wi
Green Bay Packers defensive end Dean Lowry (94) fights
Green Bay Packers defensive end Dean Lowry (94) fights through a hold for a tackle against the Detroit Lions on Dec. 31, 2017, at Ford Field in Detroit.  Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wi
Green Bay Packers defensive end Mike Daniels (76) sacks
Green Bay Packers defensive end Mike Daniels (76) sacks Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) on Dec. 31, 2017, at Ford Field in Detroit.  Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wi
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Ahmad Brooks (55)
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Ahmad Brooks (55) and inside linebacker Blake Martinez (50) sandwich Detroit Lions running back Ameer Abdullah (21) on Dec. 31, 2017, at Ford Field in Detroit.  Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wi
Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Hundley (7) gets
Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Hundley (7) gets sacked against the Detroit Lions on Dec. 31, 2017, at Ford Field in Detroit.  Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wi
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) blows
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) blows through an attempted tackle by Green Bay Packers free safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix (21) to score a touchdown on a 54 yard reception during the second quarter of their game on Dec. 31, 2017 at Ford Field in Detroit.  Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) blows
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) blows through an attempted tackle by Green Bay Packers free safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix (21) to score a touchdown on a 54 yard reception during the second quarter of their game on Dec. 31, 2017 at Ford Field in Detroit.  Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Hundley (7) intentionally
Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Hundley (7) intentionally grounds the ball while in the grasp of Detroit Lions defensive end Ezekiel Ansah (94) during the second quarter of their game on Dec. 31, 2017 at Ford Field in Detroit.  Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones (11) scores
Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones (11) scores a touchdown on a three yard reception while being covered by Green Bay Packers cornerback Josh Hawkins (28) during the second quarter of their game on Dec. 31, 2017 at Ford Field in Detroit.  Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers cornerback Davon House (31) gives
Green Bay Packers cornerback Davon House (31) gives up a long reception to Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones (11) on Dec. 31, 2017 at Ford Field in Detroit.  Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wi
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Geronimo Allison (81)
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Geronimo Allison (81) gets tackled by Detroit Lions defensive back D.J. Hayden (31) during the first quarter at Ford Field.  Raj Mehta, USA TODAY Sports
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb (18) runs
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb (18) runs after a catch during the first quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.  Raj Mehta, USA TODAY Sports
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb (18) runs
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb (18) runs after a catch during the first quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.  Raj Mehta, USA TODAY Sports
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Michael Clark (89)
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Michael Clark (89) tries to run away from Detroit Lions defensive back D.J. Hayden (31) during the first quarter at Ford Field.  Raj Mehta, USA TODAY Sports
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Michael Clark (89)
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Michael Clark (89) tries to run away from Detroit Lions defensive back D.J. Hayden (31) during the first quarter at Ford Field.  Raj Mehta, USA TODAY Sports
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) throws
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) throws the ball during the first quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Ford Field.  Raj Mehta, USA TODAY Sports
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) throws
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) throws the ball during the first quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Ford Field.  Raj Mehta, USA TODAY Sports
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) throws
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) throws the ball during the first quarter at against the Green Bay Packers Ford Field.  Raj Mehta, USA TODAY Sports
Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones (11) smiles
Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones (11) smiles after a play during the first quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Ford Field.  Raj Mehta, USA TODAY Sports
Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Hundley (7) walks
Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Hundley (7) walks off the field during the first quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.  Raj Mehta, USA TODAY Sports
Detroit Lions outside linebacker Tahir Whitehead (59)
Detroit Lions outside linebacker Tahir Whitehead (59) recovers a fumble by Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Hundley (7) during the first quarter at Ford Field.  Raj Mehta, USA TODAY Sports
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Michael Clark (89)
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Michael Clark (89) walks off the field with his team after a turnover by quarterback Brett Hundley (7) during the first quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.  Raj Mehta, USA TODAY Sports
Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Hundley (7) walks
Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Hundley (7) walks off the field after a turnover during the first quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.  Raj Mehta, USA TODAY Sports
Detroit Lions wide receiver Golden Tate (15) runs after
Detroit Lions wide receiver Golden Tate (15) runs after a catch during the second quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Ford Field.  Raj Mehta, USA TODAY Sports
Detroit Lions wide receiver Golden Tate (15) gets past
Detroit Lions wide receiver Golden Tate (15) gets past Green Bay Packers cornerback Lenzy Pipkins (41) during the second quarter at Ford Field.  Raj Mehta, USA TODAY Sports
Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones (11) celebrates
Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones (11) celebrates with teammates after a touchdown reception during the second quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Ford Field.  Raj Mehta, USA TODAY Sports
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) celebrates
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) celebrates after blowing through an attempted tackle by Green Bay Packers free safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix to score a touchdown on a 54 yard reception during the second quarter of their game on Dec. 31, 2017 at Ford Field in Detroit.  Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers defensive end Mike Daniels (76) dives
Green Bay Packers defensive end Mike Daniels (76) dives and trips up Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) on Dec. 31, 2017 at Ford Field in Detroit.  Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wi
Green Bay Packers inside linebacker Blake Martinez
Green Bay Packers inside linebacker Blake Martinez (50) and strong safety Morgan Burnett (42) tackle Detroit Lions wide receiver Golden Tate (15) on Dec. 31, 2017, at Ford Field in Detroit.  Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wi
Green Bay Packers free safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix (21)
Green Bay Packers free safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix (21) tackles Detroit Lions running back Theo Riddick (25) on Dec. 31, 2017 at Ford Field in Detroit.  Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wi
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Michael Clark (89)
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Michael Clark (89) stretches for a pass against the Detroit Lions on Dec. 31, 2017, at Ford Field in Detroit. The pass was incomplete.  Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wi
Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams (30)
Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams (30) signals a first down against the Detroit Lions on Dec. 31, 2017, at Ford Field in Detroit.  Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wi
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Michael Clark (89)
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Michael Clark (89) catches a pass for a short gain before being tackled by Detroit Lions defensive back D.J. Hayden (31) during the first quarter on Dec. 31, 2017, at Ford Field.  Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Detroit Lions linebacker Jarrad Davis (40) intercepts
Detroit Lions linebacker Jarrad Davis (40) intercepts a pass that bounced off of Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams (30) during the first quarter on Dec. 31, 2017, at Ford Field in Detroit.  Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17)
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) smiles as he walks on the field before the game against the Detroit Lions on Dec. 31, 2017, at Ford Field in Detroit.  Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wi
Green Bay Packers receivers coach Luke Getsy, headed
Green Bay Packers receivers coach Luke Getsy, headed to a job with Mississippi State after the season, warms up Randall Cobb before the game against the Detroit Lions on Dec. 31, 2017, at Ford Field in Detroit.  Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wi
Green Bay Packers tight end Lance Kendricks (84) warms
Green Bay Packers tight end Lance Kendricks (84) warms up before the game against the Detroit Lions on Dec. 31, 2017, at Ford Field in Detroit.  Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wi
Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Hundley (7) warms
Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Hundley (7) warms up before the game against the Detroit Lions on Dec. 31, 2017, at Ford Field in Detroit.  Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wi
Green Bay Packers defensive coordinator Dom Capers
Green Bay Packers defensive coordinator Dom Capers (left) speaks with Detroit Lions teach coach Jim Caldwell before their game on Dec. 31, 2017, at Ford Field in Detroit.  Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers president Mark Murphy (right) talks
Green Bay Packers president Mark Murphy (right) talks with associate team physician John Gray before their game against the Detroit Lions on Dec. 31, 2017, at Ford Field in Detroit.  Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers defensive coordinator Dom Capers
Green Bay Packers defensive coordinator Dom Capers is shown before their game against the Detroit Lions on Dec. 31, 2017, at Ford Field in Detroit.  Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers defensive coordinator Dom Capers
Green Bay Packers defensive coordinator Dom Capers is shown before their game against the Detroit Lions on Dec. 31, 2017, at Ford Field in Detroit.  Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers cornerback Damarious Randall (23)
Green Bay Packers cornerback Damarious Randall (23) plays around before the game against the Detroit Lions on Dec. 31, 2017, at Ford Field in Detroit.  Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wi
Green Bay Packers defensive coordinator Dom Capers
Green Bay Packers defensive coordinator Dom Capers is shown before their game against the Detroit Lions on Dec. 31, 2017, at Ford Field in Detroit.  Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Ford Field before the Packers play the Lions
Ford Field before the Packers play the Lions  Tom Silverstein / Journal Sentinel staff
Green Bay Packers defensive coordinator Dom Capers
Green Bay Packers defensive coordinator Dom Capers before the game against the Detroit Lions on Dec. 31, 2017 at Ford Field in Detroit.  Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
