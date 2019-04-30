Photos: Clay Matthews through the years
Green Bay Packers linebacker Clay Matthews, left, tackles
Green Bay Packers linebacker Clay Matthews, left, tackles Arizona Cardinals running back LaRod Stephens-Howling during a 2010 playoff game at University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. File/Press-Gazette Media, File/Press-Gazette Media
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Clay Matthews
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Clay Matthews (52) rushes the quarterback while being blocked by Detroit Lions offensive tackle Taylor Decker (68) during the third quarter of their game Sunday, December 30, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Detroit Lions beat the Green Bay Packers 31-0. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL Mark Hoffman, MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL S
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Clay Matthews
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Clay Matthews (52) holds his foot on the bench during the second half against the Arizona Cardinals at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 2, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Clay Matthews
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Clay Matthews (52) tries to get the defenses' attention just before a snap against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field Thursday, November 15, 2018 in Seattle, WA. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Clay Matthews
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Clay Matthews sacks Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan during their football game on Sunday, December 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Green Bay Packers linebacker Clay Matthews reacts after
Green Bay Packers linebacker Clay Matthews reacts after being penalized for roughing the passer against Washington Sunday at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Green Bay Packers linebacker Clay Matthews (52) reacts after being penalized for roughing against Washington Sunday, September 23, 2018 at FedEx Field in Landover, MD. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Green Bay Packers linebacker Clay Matthews (52) during
Green Bay Packers linebacker Clay Matthews (52) during an NFL preseason game at Lambeau Field on Thursday, August 16, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wi
Green Bay Packers linebacker Clay Matthews (52) celebrates
Green Bay Packers linebacker Clay Matthews (52) celebrates a fourth quarter sack against San Francisco 49ers quarterback C.J. Beathard (3) during their football game Monday, Oct. 15, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers linebacker Clay Matthews (52) hits
Green Bay Packers linebacker Clay Matthews (52) hits Washington Redskins quarterback Alex Smith (11) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018 in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) ORG XMIT: FDX126 Alex Brandon, Associated Press
Green Bay Packers linebacker Clay Matthews looks on
Green Bay Packers linebacker Clay Matthews looks on during a 2015 against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit. Evan Siegle/P-G Media
Green Bay Packers linebacker Clay Matthews, left, points
Green Bay Packers linebacker Clay Matthews, left, points to Super Bowl MVP Aaron Rodgers after giving him a championship belt as they celebrate winning Super Bowl XLV over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Feb. 6, 2011. USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, center,
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, center, and receiver Greg Jennings, right, congratulate linebacker Clay Matthews as he returns to the sideline after intercepting a pass and running it in for a touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys on Nov. 7, 2010, at Lambeau Field. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (10) throws
Week 15: Packers at Bears, noon, Sunday, Dec. 16, Soldier Field, Fox Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Clay Matthews celebrates during the game against the
Clay Matthews celebrates during an October 2016 game against the Giants. Rick Wood, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Clay Matthews
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Clay Matthews (52) dives on to quarterback Eli Manning (10) against the New York Giants on Oct. 9, 2016 at Lambeau Field. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Clay Matthews
Clay Matthews File/Press-Gazette Media
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Clay Matthews
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Clay Matthews (52) and nose tackle Kenny Clark (97) combine to sack Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) on Sunday, December 17, 2017 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers linebacker Clay Matthews (52) nearly
Green Bay Packers linebacker Clay Matthews (52) nearly sacks Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) in the third quarter during a Dec. 18, 2014, game at Lambeau Field. USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Clay Matthews
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Clay Matthews (52) hits Cleveland Browns quarterback DeShone Kizer (7) forcing a bad throw which was intercepted in overtime on Dec. 10, 2017 at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Clay Matthews
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Clay Matthews (52) sacks Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston (3) Sunday, December 3, 2017, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Clay Matthews
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Clay Matthews (52) celebrates a sack against the Ravens Sunday, November 19, 2017, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Clay Matthews
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Clay Matthews (52) and cornerback Damarious Randall (23) bring down Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) in the first half Sunday, September 24, 2017, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers linebacker Clay Matthews tackles
Green Bay Packers linebacker Clay Matthews tackles Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott during the Packers's 34-31 victory in the NFC playoffs in January 2017. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Clay Matthews
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Clay Matthews (52) pursues quarterback Russell Wilson (3) against the Seattle Seahawks Sunday, September 10, 2017 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USATODAY NETWORK-Wi
Packers linebacker Clay Matthews (52) leaps as he pressures
Packers linebacker Clay Matthews (52) leaps as he pressures Colts quarterback Andrew Luck (12) in the third quarter Oct. 7, 2012, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers linebacker Clay Matthews sacks San
Green Bay Packers linebacker Clay Matthews sacks San Francisco quarterback Colin Kaepernick during the 2013 season opener at Candlestick Park in San Francisco. Evan Siegle/Press-Gazette Media
Packers' rookie and first-round draft pick Clay Matthews
Packers' rookie and first-round draft pick Clay Matthews speaks with members of the media inside the media auditorium at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Thursday, April 30, 2009. USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
    Like old times, there'll be a No. 52 chasing after opposing quarterbacks for the Green Bay Packers next season. 

    It just won't be the one we're used to.

    The team announced Monday that first-round draft pick Rashan Gary will take the number worn for the past 10 seasons by Clay Matthews.

    Matthews, the franchise's all-time sacks leader, signed with the Los Angeles Rams in March. 

    To add some hype to the announcement, the Packers' official Twitter account posted an image with Gary made up in a Packers uniform. 

    It caught the attention of the previous No. 52. 

    "The body's not even cold yet lol," Matthews wrote in a tweet that's gathered up more than 8,000 likes in about 19 hours. 

    To add to the strange sights, it appears as though Matthews will continue to sport the number with his new color scheme. Since signing his deal, the Rams have promoted his image also in No. 52. 

    The Packers also announced rookie tight end Jace Sternberger will wear jersey No. 87. That's the number, of course, now-retired wide receiver Jordy Nelson wore during his 10 years in Green Bay. 

    The No. 18 worn for years by Randall Cobb, who signed this offseason with the Dallas Cowboys, remains unclaimed. 

    Contact Shane Nyman at 920-996-7223 or snyman@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @shanenyman.

    Read or Share this story: https://www.packersnews.com/story/news/2019/04/30/former-packers-lb-clay-matthews-reacts-rashan-gary-wearing-no-52/3625802002/