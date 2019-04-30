Like old times, there'll be a No. 52 chasing after opposing quarterbacks for the Green Bay Packers next season.

It just won't be the one we're used to.

The team announced Monday that first-round draft pick Rashan Gary will take the number worn for the past 10 seasons by Clay Matthews.

Matthews, the franchise's all-time sacks leader, signed with the Los Angeles Rams in March.

To add some hype to the announcement, the Packers' official Twitter account posted an image with Gary made up in a Packers uniform.

It caught the attention of the previous No. 52.

😑😑😑 The body’s not even cold yet lol — Clay Matthews III (@ClayMatthews52) April 29, 2019

"The body's not even cold yet lol," Matthews wrote in a tweet that's gathered up more than 8,000 likes in about 19 hours.

To add to the strange sights, it appears as though Matthews will continue to sport the number with his new color scheme. Since signing his deal, the Rams have promoted his image also in No. 52.

The Packers also announced rookie tight end Jace Sternberger will wear jersey No. 87. That's the number, of course, now-retired wide receiver Jordy Nelson wore during his 10 years in Green Bay.

The No. 18 worn for years by Randall Cobb, who signed this offseason with the Dallas Cowboys, remains unclaimed.

