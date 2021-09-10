What to know about Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith

Za'Darius Smith is a popular defensive player for the Green Bay Packers.

How long has Smith played for the Packers?

He is entering his third season.

Has he played for other teams?

Yes. He played for the Baltimore Ravens from 2015-'18.

Where is Smith from?

He was born in Montgomery, Alabama. He played college football for two years at East Mississippi Community College before transferring to Kentucky.

What is Smith known for?

He is an outstanding pass rusher. He had the most sacks (26.0) by a player in his first two seasons (2019-'20) with the Packers and is tied for No. 3 in the NFL in sacks over the last two seasons (2019-'20). He was the first defensive player on the Packers to earn a Pro Bowl selection in consecutive years since LB Clay Matthews in 2014-'15. He had the most sacks in franchise history by a player in his first season with the Packers, with his 13½ sacks ranking No. 6 in the NFL in 2019 and tying for No. 5 for a single season in team history.

What is Za'Darius Smith's nickname?

Z

How tall is Smith?

Smith is 6-foot-4 and weighs 272 pounds

How old is Smith?

He's 29 years old.

Who is Za'Darius Smith's family?

He has two sons. His parents are Robert Meeks and Sharon Smith. His older brother, Bob Meeks, played center at Auburn (1988-'91) and for the Denver Broncos (1992-'94). His cousin, Davern Williams, was an all-conference defensive lineman at Troy (1999-2003), was drafted in the seventh round by the Miami Dolphins (2003) and played for the New York Giants (2004).

Other facts

He didn't play football until his senior season at Greenville (Ala.) High School. Starred in basketball, lettering all four seasons. He gave hundreds of pizzas away to people in his hometown of Greenville in April 2020. He hosts a Fourth of July event each year in his hometown that includes fireworks, air jumps and waterslides. He enjoys attending Milwaukee Bucks games.