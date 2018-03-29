Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst (left) and director of college scouting Jon-Eric Sullivan watch practice for the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala., on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018. (Photo: Gregg Pachkowski/Pensacola News Journal)

Welcome to your Morning Buzz, rounding up news and views regarding the Green Bay Packers from around the web and here at PackersNews.com. Grab a strong cup of coffee and get caught up on everything you need to know about the Packers.

We’ll start with Michael Cohen’s look at general manager Brian Gutekunst’s plea for patience as free agency cools off and all eyes turn toward the draft.

From Michael:

Free agency has many waves, from the initial scrum of the legal tampering period to signing aged veterans right before training camp, plus several months of scrounging in between. Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst is aware of his fan base’s public outcries after the top cornerbacks flew off the market without a tour of Lambeau Field earlier this month. It was a major position of need for the Packers, and the only move thus far was to reunite with 35-year-old Tramon Williams. What happened to the aggression Gutekunst spoke of during his introductory news conference? That's the question fans posted on Twitter more than any other. Gutekunst has a response: patience. Free agency is more than just the opening fracas, and the Packers are playing the long game instead.

Mark Murphy, a member of the competition committee, spoke about several rules changes:

Lowering the helmet to initiate contact is being outlawed and could lead to ejections https://t.co/MH2sAWlSAS — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) March 28, 2018

Tom Silverstein got a look at Tramon Williams’ contract:

The #Packers have $16.98 million in salary-cap room after signing cornerback Tramon Williams. https://t.co/W9TiSP3PZn — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) March 28, 2018

I took a look around the web at who draft experts have the Packers taking in the draft:

Josh Jackson and Marcus Davenport are two popular picks for the #Packers in recent mock drafts. https://t.co/3wAZcWepDs — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) March 28, 2018

I also chatted with readers via Facebook Live:

Elsewhere, Brian Gutekunst joined Jason Wilde on the radio Wednesday:

Free agency is a great tool to improve your club but it’s never going to be the foundation of what we do. - #Packers GM Brian Gutekunst on today’s show… #Podcast: https://t.co/YajJwinCq3pic.twitter.com/Un4tzh2zWj — Wilde And Tausch (@WildeAndTausch) March 28, 2018

Zach Kruse looks at five players the Packers could target in the second wave of free agency:

5 impact players Packers could sign during second wave of free agency https://t.co/0kkwTOHJ5k — The Packers Wire (@ThePackersWire) March 28, 2018

Mike McCarthy expects Kentrell Brice to compete for a starting job:

On @CheeseheadTV: Mike McCarthy: S Kentrell Brice Could Compete for Starting Job in 2018 https://t.co/JYXajGU0vZ — Cheesehead TV (@cheeseheadtv) March 28, 2018

The crew at ACME Packing Company suggest some outside-the-box stuff:

Wednesday Walkthroughs: APC’s writers suggest a few off-the-wall moves that would be fun to see the Packers make to improve the roster https://t.co/D4dxuTswoL — Acme Packing Company (@acmepackingco) March 28, 2018

Rob Demovsky looks at the running back spot:

Who's the No. 1 back? Packers have depth but no clear-cut starter -- yet https://t.co/gq7fcCranu — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) March 29, 2018

Former agent Joel Corry looks at Jimmy Graham’s contract here:

A detailed look at 20 notable contracts from NFL free agency via @CBSSports. https://t.co/hrXKJCs80x — Joel Corry (@corryjoel) March 29, 2018

Dusty goes old school:

Edgar Bennett making something out of less-than-nothing and Favre with the flying block to allow Bennett to get to the edge. What beautifully odd play. #Packerspic.twitter.com/S1eoyms77v — Dusty (@DustyEvely) March 29, 2018

Speaking of old school clips, DLineVids looks at Reggie White’s game:

