We’ll start with Michael Cohen’s look at general manager Brian Gutekunst’s plea for patience as free agency cools off and all eyes turn toward the draft.
From Michael:
Free agency has many waves, from the initial scrum of the legal tampering period to signing aged veterans right before training camp, plus several months of scrounging in between.
Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst is aware of his fan base’s public outcries after the top cornerbacks flew off the market without a tour of Lambeau Field earlier this month. It was a major position of need for the Packers, and the only move thus far was to reunite with 35-year-old Tramon Williams.
What happened to the aggression Gutekunst spoke of during his introductory news conference? That's the question fans posted on Twitter more than any other.
Gutekunst has a response: patience. Free agency is more than just the opening fracas, and the Packers are playing the long game instead.
Mark Murphy, a member of the competition committee, spoke about several rules changes:
Tom Silverstein got a look at Tramon Williams’ contract:
I took a look around the web at who draft experts have the Packers taking in the draft:
I also chatted with readers via Facebook Live:
Elsewhere, Brian Gutekunst joined Jason Wilde on the radio Wednesday:
Zach Kruse looks at five players the Packers could target in the second wave of free agency:
Mike McCarthy expects Kentrell Brice to compete for a starting job:
The crew at ACME Packing Company suggest some outside-the-box stuff:
Rob Demovsky looks at the running back spot:
Former agent Joel Corry looks at Jimmy Graham’s contract here:
Dusty goes old school:
Speaking of old school clips, DLineVids looks at Reggie White’s game:
Here’s a throwback for you:
Interesting look at the future of the NFL and sports betting:
