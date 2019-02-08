LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Charles Woodson, the Michigan football icon and 1997 Heisman Trophy winner who spent 18 seasons in the NFL, announced on Instagram on Thursday that his tenure as a broadcaster on ESPN had ended.

In Woodson's video, he thanked his on-air colleagues – Sam Ponder, Randy Moss, Matt Hasselbeck and Rex Ryan – with whom he shared the "Sunday NFL Countdown" set the last three years.

Woodson went straight from the playing field -- retiring from the NFL after the 2015 season -- to the studios in Bristol, Connecticut.

During the last three years, Woodson has been selected to the 2018 class of the College Football Hall of Fame, joined Michigan's Hall of Honor in 2017 and was the guest speaker at Michigan's spring graduation last year. 

In that speech at Michigan Stadium, Woodson famously guaranteed that the Wolverines would beat Ohio State in 2018. Six months later, the Wolverines lost in Columbus, 62-39.

As for what's next for Woodson, 42, the former All-Pro defensive back said: "I’ll see you next season somewhere. Stay tuned."

Contact Kirkland Crawford: kcrawford@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @HiKirkHere.

Posted!

