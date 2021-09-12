What to know about Green Bay Packers number 33, running back Aaron Jones

Aaron Jones took a four-year, $48 million deal to stay with the Packers.

How long has Jones played for the Packers?

He is entering his fifth season.

Has he played for other teams?

No. He was drafted by the Packers in the fifth round of the 2017 Draft.

Where is Jones from?

He was born in Savannah, Georgia. He played college football at Texas-El Paso.

What is Jones known for?

He was No. 1 in the league in yards per carry (5.47) in 2018 (min. 100 att.), the first Packer to lead the league in the category since the NFL went to a 16-game schedule in 1978. He is one of only two players in NFL history to post 3,000-plus rushing yards (3,364) and 35-plus rushing touchdowns (37) with an average of 5.00-plus yards per carry (5.17) in their first four seasons, joining Jim Brown (1957-60). He was tied for the NFL lead in rushing TDs (16) in 2019, the second most in team history behind only Taylor (19 in 1962), and was tied for the league lead with 19 total TDs, tied for the second most in franchise annals behind only RB Ahman Green (20 in 2003).

What is Jones' nickname?

Showtime

How tall is Jones?

He is 5-foot-9 and weighs 208 pounds.

How old is he?

26

Who is in Jones' family?

His parents, Alvin Sr. and Vurgess, both retired as sergeant majors in the U.S. Army. He has a twin brother Alvin Jr., older brother Xavier and sister Chelsirae. Alvin Jr. spent parts of 2018-'19 with the Baltimore Ravens.

Other facts

He turned down more money to stay with the Packers. Jones signed autographs to help raise money for The Salvation Army during the holidays the last two years. Partnered with his brother, Alvin, to establish the A&A All the Way Foundation, which aims to make an impact in the lives of children through charitable giving and action. Worked with special-education students and visited schools while he was in college. Also lived in Germany. He has attended Bucks games with Za'Darius Smith. He's appeared on "Celebrity Family Feud."