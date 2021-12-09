Green 19 Podcast: Packers prepare for primetime Bears game; Alexander returns to practice

Download the mp3 file here, listen to the stream here or below, or subscribe to it in the iTunes store or on Stitcher.

The Green Bay Packers head into a Sunday primetime matchup with the Chicago Bears, closing out this season's edition of the NFL's oldest rivalry. Coming off a bye week with a 9-3 record, Packers News reporters Kassidy Hill, Tom Silverstein and Ryan Wood discuss if there's any stopping the Packers in their final five games, if the Bears have any hope of making Sunday a game, and what it means that Jaire Alexander is back at practice.