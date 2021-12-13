Green 19 Podcast: Packers move to 10-3 with win over Bears thanks to strong second half
Kassidy Hill
Packers News
The Green Bay Packers defeated the Chicago Bears 45-30 to improve to 10-3 on the season. Aaron Rodgers shined, the run game excelled and the second quarter broke records. But issues on defense and special teams are concerning as the Packers inch toward the postseason. Join reporters Kassidy Hill, Tom Silverstein and Ryan Wood as they broke down the latest edition of the NFL's oldest rivalry.
