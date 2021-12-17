Green 19 Podcast: Packers make it through COVID surge as Ravens loom

The Green Bay Packers have made it through the NFL's recent COVID-19 surge of cases relatively unscathed. But the defensive line will still be impacted with Kenny Clark's absence, as the Packers prepare to face the run heavy Baltimore Ravens offense. Packers News reporters Tom Silverstein and Kassidy Hill look at how the Packers match up against the Ravens, what Green Bay can do to save special teams and what the recent COVID protocols mean for the players.

