Green 19 podcast: Packers clinch NFC North with close win over Ravens

The Green Bay Packers clinched the NFC North with a 31-30 win over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. Aaron Rodgers and the offense shined, the defense had moments of brilliance and moments of ineptitude, and the special teams yet again blundered big moments.

Packers News' Tom Silverstein and Kassidy Hill discuss it all and where the Packers stand ahead of the Christmas Day game against the Cleveland Browns.

