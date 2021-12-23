Green 19 Podcast: Packers prepare for depleted Browns and Pro Bowlers announced

The Green Bay Packers are gearing up for a Christmas Day game against the Cleveland Browns. But the Browns are still a depleted roster due to injuries and COVID-19. Packers News' Tom Silverstein, Kassidy Hill and Ryan Wood discuss the upcoming game, how the Packers can navigate their way to a No. 1 seed in the playoffs, what the Packers representation at the Pro Bowl says about this team and a couple of their most controversial movie takes.

Download the mp3 file here, listen to the stream here or below, or subscribe to it in the iTunes store or on Stitcher.