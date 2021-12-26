Green 19 Podcast: Rodgers Notches the Record but Defense Falters as Packers Beat Browns

The Green Bay Packers defeated the Cleveland Browns 24-22 as Aaron Rodgers notched the Packers all-time passing touchdown record. But the defense was a conundrum, giving up big plays and making big plays of their own, leading to an interesting performance. Tom Silverstein, Kassidy Hill and Ryan Wood break down the game, the record and what Rasul Douglas has meant to this team in the latest episode of the Green 19 podcast.

