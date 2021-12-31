Green 19 Podcast: Rodgers discusses his future; Kirk Cousins is out for Vikings on Sunday

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers discussed his future with the club this week and what it could hold this offseason. LeRoy Butler was named a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame and the questions arises if Davante Adams is on that path as well. Plus, breaking news during the podcast, that Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins will not play on Sunday night against the Packers. Join Kassidy Hill, Tom Silverstein and Ryan Wood as they discuss all of this breaking news and more in the latest episode of the Green 19 podcast.

