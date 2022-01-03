Green 19 Podcast: Packers clinch top seed on record-breaking night
Kassidy Hill
Packers News
The Green Bay Packers clinched the No. 1 seed for the NFC in the NFL playoffs after a 37-10 win over the Minnesota Vikings. The game didn't provide much of a litmus test ahead of the playoffs but did allow the Packers to stat stuff the record books. Reporters Kassidy Hill, Tom Silverstein and Ryan Wood breakdown the game, the performances and what it means for the Packers to have the top overall seed with a chance to take it easy next week versus the Detroit Lions.
