Green 19 Podcast: Packers Prepare For Regular Season Finale with Weaknesses to Work On

The Green Bay Packers are gearing up for their regular season finale, a showdown with the Detroit Lions. With playoff seeding locked up, this game can serve as a tune up for the playoffs for the Packers. Reporters Kassidy Hill, Tim Silverstein and Ryan Wood look ahead to the game, discuss what the Packers need to show in the game to prepare for the playoffs and whether off the field conduct should affect someone's MVP vote.

Download the mp3 file here, listen to the stream here or below, or subscribe to it in the iTunes store or on Stitcher.