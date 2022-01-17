VIDEO: Packers News previews Green Bay Packers vs. San Francisco 49ers in NFC Divisional playoffs

The Green Bay Packers will face the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday at Lambeau Field in the NFC divisional playoff round of the NFL playoffs.

This game is a rematch of not only a 2021 regular season game, but also the 2019 season NFC Championship game. The Packers won the former, earlier this season, while the 49ers went on the Super Bowl after knocking out the Packers in the 2019 season. Now, Green Bay has a chance at revenge on Saturday.

Packers News reporters Pete Dougherty and Kassidy Hill recap the 49ers last second win over the Dallas Cowboys in Sunday's Wild Card game, examining what this San Francisco team has done well in the latter half of their season.

They then break down what matchups could determine the Packers vs. 49ers game on Saturday. Fans submit questions as well for Pete and Kassidy, in the latest episode of Packers News Live. Do the Packers need to focus more on Deebo Samuel or George Kittle? Can Jaire Alexander and David Bakhtiari seamlessly slide back into the Packers lineup? Given the weather, how much will Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon factor into the game plan? Will this game come down to Aaron Rodgers winning it on offense or the defense taking the ball away from San Francisco quarterback Jimmy Garopolo? More importantly, what differences exist in these two teams from their 2019 matchup to now?

All of that and more in Monday's edition of Packers News Live. Rewatch the entire broadcast below then make plans to tune in for other broadcast this week, as the Packers prepare to take on the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday in the Frozen Tundra.