Green 19 Podcast: Packers welcome a strengthening 49ers team for NFC divisional round

The Green Bay Packers will welcome the San Francisco 49ers to Lambeau Field on Saturday, for the NFC divisional playoff game. This will mark the second time in three years the teams have met in the playoffs. Will the Packers be looking for some revenge? Additionally, the 49ers' strength in the run game threatens to expose the Packers defense. Can Aaron Rodgers be enough to overcome that factor? Host Kassidy Hill and reporters Tom Silverstein and Ryan Wood break down the matchup and provide analysis and updates ahead of the game. Laura Britt of NBC Sports Bay Area also joins for a short segment offering her thoughts on the matchup from a 49ers perspective.

Download the mp3 file here, listen to the stream here or below, or subscribe to it in the iTunes store or on Stitcher.