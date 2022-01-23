Green 19 Podcast: Packers season is over after special teams disaster vs. 49ers. What it means for Aaron Rodgers and the future of franchise

The Green Bay Packers season is over, after falling 13-10 to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC divisional round of the playoffs. Join host Kassidy Hill along with reporters Tom Silverstein and Ryan Wood as they recap the loss, break down the game-changing moments and contemplate what this loss means for the future of the franchise.

Download the mp3 file here, listen to the stream here or below, or subscribe to it in the iTunes store or on Stitcher.