Green 19 Podcast: Breaking Down the Green Bay Packers Salary Cap Situation

The Green Bay Packers have the second worst salary cap situation in the NFL, putting the 2022 season in flux with more questions than answers. But what does that even mean? What is the salary cap? What exactly are the Packers issues? And what does it mean for Aaron Rodgers future with the team? Host Kassidy Hill is joined by reporters Tom Silverstein and Ryan Wood to walk through all of those questions and more, with more math than any other podcast before.

Download the mp3 file here, listen to the stream here or below, or subscribe to it in the iTunes store or on Stitcher.