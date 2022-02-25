Green 19 Podcast: Brian Gutekunst on the Aaron Rodgers timeline and the restructured Packers contracts

Green Bay Packers General Manager Brian Gutekunst held a news conference this week, during which he discussed the future of quarterback Aaron Rodgers, the possible franchise tag for Davante Adams and what those contracts mean for the rest of the team. Host Kassidy Hill along with reporters Tom Silverstein and Ryan Wood break down Gutekunst's comments, what he really meant with a few revelations and what the timeline now looks like for Rodgers' decision on his future.

Download the mp3 file here, listen to the stream here or below, or subscribe to it in the iTunes store or on Stitcher.