Green 19 Podcast: Rodgers returns to Green Bay Packers, Davante Adams is franchise tagged

The Green Bay Packers finally received the news they've been waiting for since the season ended; quarterback Aaron Rodgers would like to return to Green Bay and chase another Super Bowl. With that taken care of, the Packers offseason can begin to take shape. Shortly after learning Rodgers wishes, the club placed the franchise tag on receiver Davante Adams. Host Kassidy Hill is joined by reporters Tom Silverstein and Ryan Wood to break down Rodgers' return, what it means for the Packers salary cap and more importantly, Jordan Love. They also explain where the club can go from here after placing the franchise tag on Adams.

