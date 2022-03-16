VIDEO: Packers News recaps NFL free agency deadline and Packers' salary-cap status

Kassidy Hill
Packers News
The NFL has officially kicked off the new league year, as of 3 p.m. CDT on Wednesday. Packers News' Ryan Wood and Kassidy Hill recap moves made around the NFL at the free-agency deadline, while also examining where the Green Bay Packers stand at the start of the new league year. 

From what the Packers need to do to reach a deal with wide receiver Davante Adams to how the defense is shaping up after the free-agent deadline, Wood and Hill take fan questions, update salary-cap numbers and more. 

Watch the full video below. 

