Green 19 Podcast: How do the Packers replenish a depleted wide receivers corps?

This episode of the Green 19 Podcast takes you inside the timeline that saw Davante Adams become a Las Vegas Raider then asks the all important question; how do you replace him? Host Kassidy Hill is joined by reporters Tom Silverstein and Ryan Wood as they break down the blockbuster trade of Adams, the loss of free agent Marquez Valdes-Scantling, the deep Packers secondary and what Green Bay might do this offseason to replenish their wide receivers corps.

Download the mp3 file here, listen to the stream here or below, or subscribe to it in the iTunes store or on Stitcher.