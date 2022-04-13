Green 19 podcast: Tom Clements and Rich Bisaccia make impressions

Green Bay Packers position coaches Tom Clements (quarterback) and Rich Bisaccia (special teams) introduced themselves to fans and media this week. From Clements' assessment of how Aaron Rodgers' game has grown, to Bisaccia's hope for the Packers special teams, host Kassidy Hill, alongside reporters Tom Silverstein and Ryan Wood, break down all they had to say in this episode of the Green 19 podcast.

Download the mp3 file here, listen to the stream here or below, or subscribe to it in the iTunes store or on Stitcher.