Green 19 podcast: Recapping Day 1 of the 2022 NFL draft and previewing Day 2

The Green Bay Packers drafted Georgia's Quay Walker (linebacker) and Devonte Wyatt (defensive lineman) in round 1 of the 2022 NFL Draft. Host Kassidy Hill is joined by reporters Tom Silverstein and Ryan Wood to recap the picks, the Packers decision not to draft a receiver and preview day two with rounds 2 & 3.

Download the mp3 file here, listen to the stream here or below, or subscribe to it in the iTunes store or on Stitcher.