Looking to bolster safety depth, UW offers former teammate of Nick Herbig, who is transferring from Utah

MADISON – Wisconsin defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard closed spring practice with two healthy safeties who had played in a college game, John Torchio and Hunter Wohler.

Leonhard played five safeties last season, but Scott Nelson and Collin Wilder left to prepare for the 2022 NFL draft and Travian Blaylock suffered what appeared to be a serious knee injury during spring practice.

“It’s a big concern of mine to not have that depth,” Leonhard said during spring ball. “You’re an injury away from being light. I know we have some flexibility within the corner group to help out. If we need to use that, we will. It’s definitely concerning coming out of spring, the depth at the position.”

UW was expected to consider adding a transfer at the position and on Saturday the Badgers offered KaMo’i LaTu, who announced recently he is leaving Utah.

Latu, 6-foot and 190 pounds played mostly on special teams as a freshman in 2020 and recorded four tackles. He finished last season with 19 tackles, 11 solo, and three passes broken up.