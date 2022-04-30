Green 19 podcast: Recapping Packers moves in Day 2 of the NFL draft

The Green Bay Packers traded up to draft receiver Christian Watson early in the second round of the NFL draft on Friday. The Packers picked two offensive players, with Watson and Sean Rhyan. Host Kassidy Hill is joined by reporters Tom Silverstein and Ryan Wood to recap and break down the moves on Day 2 of the draft, while looking ahead to Day 3 as well.

Download the mp3 file here, listen to the stream here or below, or subscribe to it in the iTunes store or on Stitcher.