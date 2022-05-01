Green 19 Podcast: Recapping the Green Bay Packers 2022 Draft Class

The Green Bay Packers closed out the 2022 NFL draft with 11 new players including three receivers and three offensive linemen. Host Kassidy Hill is joined by reporters Tom Silverstein and Ryan Wood to recap the Packers entire draft, break down the draft class and look ahead to what they want to see out of rookie mini-camp.

