Green 19 podcast: Recapping Packers OTA, who flashed, who was missing and what will minicamp bring?

The Green Bay Packers wrapped up their second week of OTA this week, with their biggest installment yet of the playbook. But several veterans were not in attendance for the voluntary workout. What were the Packers able to show in spite of the absences? And what will minicamp bring? Host Kassidy Hill is joined by reporter Ryan Wood as they discuss all of this and more.

Download the mp3 file here, listen to the stream here or below, or subscribe to it in the iTunes store or on Stitcher.