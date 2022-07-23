Packers All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari to begin training camp on PUP list

Green Bay Packers All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari will begin training camp on the physically unable to perform list, according to the NFL transaction wire. The Packers are set to begin camp on Wednesday.

Bakhtiari is presumably still recovering from an ACL tear suffered at the tail end of the 2020 NFL season. Ahead of the playoff run, Bakhtiari tore his ACL during practice on Dec. 31, 2020. He has played a mere 27 snaps in the 21 games since. Those snaps came during the 2021 regular-season finale against the Detroit Lions, a litmus test for Bakhtiari’s load management ahead of the playoffs. He did not end up playing in the Packers' lone postseason game.

Bakhtiari was able to practice sparingly with his team during the latter half of the 2021 year, before a second surgical procedure took him back off the field. The Packers have not practiced the veteran lineman to this point of the offseason. While in the building and watching on the field, the offensive lineman did not participate in any football activities during OTA’s or mandatory-minicamp.

"Our plan all along was to hold him from [offseason workouts] and make sure he's continuing to get stronger and ready to go hopefully for training camp," said coach Matt LaFleur. "We just thought that this is a guy that's played a lot of ball and it's best to hold him from this portion of it.”

The NFL will not allow clubs to place a player on the regular-season PUP list unless said player began camp on the PUP list as well. Teams can activate that player from PUP at any point during camp. If he begins the regular season on the PUP list as well, he must stay there for the first six weeks of the season. The Packers' regular season kicks off on Sept. 11 against the Minnesota Vikings.

A player has 21 days to be activated from the physically unable to perform list once they begin practicing.

The continued setbacks with Bakhtiari’s recovery have forced the Packers to shuffle their offensive line repeatedly the past year. As to whether their left-tackle will be ready for this season, LaFleur is remaining cautiously optimistic.

“Time will tell. We fully anticipate him being ready to go, but we did last year as well. So I think time will tell, but we feel good about the work he’s put in and where he’s at.”

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who performed Bakhtiari’s wedding this offseason, had hoped his left-tackle would be ready by training camp. Rodgers, who thus far has only been present at mandatory mini-camp, said, “He’s been working really hard. Hopefully training camp he’s full go, good to go. But I know he’s been working hard and itching to get back out there.”

Packers training camp will begin on Wednesday at 10:30 am, with a practice open to the public. Thursday (July 28) and Saturday’s (July 30) practice’s will be open as well and are set to start at the same time.