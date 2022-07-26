Green 19 Podcast: Previewing Packers training camp, Bakhtiari injury and more

This episode of the Green 19 podcast previews the Green Bay Packers 2022 training camp. Ahead of the first practice, host Kassidy Hill is joined by reporters Pete Dougherty and Ryan Wood to provide analysis on the David Bakhtiari continued injury, evaluate who steps up at wide receiver and take fan questions.

Download the mp3 file here, listen to the stream here or below, or subscribe to it in the iTunes store or on Stitcher.