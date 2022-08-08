Live Packers training camp updates: Jordan Love to start against 49ers on Friday

The Green Bay Packers continue 2022 training camp with a practice on Monday. Refresh this page for updates from Ray Nitschke Field.

Darnell Savage hamstring injury will keep him out this week

Safety Darnell Savage likely won't be on the field this week, after tweaking his hamstring on Friday night during the Family Night practice. On Monday, LaFleur said of the Packers starting safety, "I wouldn't anticipate him practicing all week." On Sunday, LaFleur said there are no long-term concerns with Savage.

Jordan Love will start Friday night against 49ers, Matt LaFleur says

Matt LaFleur says quarterback Jordan Love will start on Friday night versus the San Francisco 49ers in the first preseason game. As to whether Aaron Rodgers will take any snaps during the preseason, LaFleur says no decision has been made "to this point."

Packers practice begins outside despite rain

The weather in Green Bay is rainy and wet yet again on Monday, but Matt LaFleur is keeping his guys outside. The previous rainy days, the Packers had moved practice inside, but both were light days. For Monday's full-go practice, LaFleur told his guys to be ready and safe for the slick field, as they had to get accustomed eventually.

"I told the guys, make sure they've got the right cleats. We've got to get used to practicing in less than ideal weather. So, you know, it'll be good experience for everybody."

