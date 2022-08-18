Green 19 podcast: Tensions rise, defense shines as Packers face Saints for training camp

The Green Bay Packers hosted the New Orleans Saints for two days of joint practices this week, meaning tensions were on the rise at times and the defense shined nearly all the time. Both defenses stood out, but the Packers offense had moments to shine, with Jordan Love and Aaron Rodgers and a bounce back performance from young receivers. Host Kassidy Hill is joined by reporters Tom Silverstein and Ryan Wood to recap the two days of practice, provide analysis on who looked best and look ahead to Friday's preseason game against the Saints.

