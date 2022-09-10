Green 19 Podcast: The Packers prepare for a season opening defensive showdown with Vikings

The Green Bay Packers are kicking off their 2022 season on Sunday, against divisional rival Minnesota Vikings. Despite the Vikings having a three-headed offensive monster and the Packers being led by back-to-back MVP Aaron Rodgers, this is shaping up to be a defensive showdown. Host Kassidy Hill is joined by reporters Tom Silverstein and Ryan Wood to break down the matchups worth watching, sharing their keys to the game and offering predictions on what could be some surprising last minute roster moves.

