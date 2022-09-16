Green 19 Podcast: Packers try to rebound vs. Bears; matchups, predictions, injury updates

The Green Bay Packers are looking to bounce back with a win against the Chicago Bears in the NFL's oldest rivalry. The danger of starting 0-2 can't be overlooked as the Bears come to Lambeau with Justin Fields and a strong defensive front. The Green 19 Podcast, hosted by Kassidy Hill with reporter Tom Silverstein and Ryan Wood, break down the matchups to watch, keys to the game while providing analysis and predictions. They also provide injury updates for David Bakhtiari, Elgton Jenkins and more.

