Green 19 Podcast: Rodgers and Brady set to face off, but could defense be key on Sunday?

GREEN BAY- Two of the NFL's best quarterbacks, Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady, are set to face-off on Sunday for only the fifth time in their storied careers. But both could be without a slew of top receivers and forced to lean on the ground game. With that in mind, could defense be the key in Packers vs. Bucs? The Green 19 Podcast, with host Kassidy Hill, joined by reporters Tom Silverstein and Ryan Wood, previews the matchups, breaks down the keys to the game and provides updates from a week of practice in Green Bay. They also make their predictions for the game.

