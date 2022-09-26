Green 19 Podcast: Recapping Packers close win over Bucs, dominant defense, special teams

TAMPA — The Green Bay Packers came away from Tampa with a huge, important win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The defense and special teams were dominant, bailing out an offense that ran into a woodchipper. David Bakhtiari also returned. The Green 19 Podcast, hosted by Kassidy Hill, with reporters Tom Silverstein and Ryan Wood, recap the win, break down the big moments and more.

