Green 19 Podcast: Packers welcome hobbled Patriots, but Belichick still poses big threat

GREEN BAY - The Green Bay Packers are welcoming the New England Patriots to town on Sunday. But Patriots quarterback Mac Jones is hobbled by a severe high ankle sprain, leaving backup Brian Hoyer likely to play in his place. How does that change what the defense needs to do? And on offense, can Aaron Rodgers RPO reads negate a Bill Belichick coached defense with Matthew Judon bearing down?

Additionally, the Packers special teams have seen massive improvements, but no coach is better at taking advantage on special teams than Belichick. Will the Rich Bisaccia led unit be able to get the advantage on Sunday? The Green 19 Podcast breaks down the biggest matchups and keys to the game, while also providing injury updates for Jaire Alexander and David Bakhtiari.

