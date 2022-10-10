Green 19 Podcast: Packers collapse on offense and defense, fall to Giants in London

GREEN BAY - The Green Bay Packers started the first half against the New York Giants strong, before a complete collapse in the second half on offense and defense. The Green 19 Podcast, hosted by Kassidy Hill and joined by reporters Ryan Wood, from London, and Tom Silverstein, breaks down the loss. From the Packers decision to go away from the run game, to the defenses inability to make adjustments, they examine the game, the coaching and which players need to step up moving forward.

