Arizona Cardinals defensive back Tramon Williams (25) intercepts a pass intended for Tennessee Titans wide receiver Eric Decker (87) during a 2017 game. (Photo: Ralph Freso/AP)

GREEN BAY – The Green Bay Packers have $16.98 million in salary-cap room after signing cornerback Tramon Williams to a two-year, $10 million contract that includes a $3.25 million signing bonus.

According to a source with access to NFLPA salary data, Williams’ salary-cap number for 2018 is $3.6 million. It ranks 15th on the team and sixth among defensive players. Only linebackers Clay Matthews and Nick Perry, defensive linemen Mike Daniels and Muhammad Wilkerson and safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix have higher cap numbers this year.

The Packers will need about $3 million to $4 million to fit their 12 draft picks in under the team cap, which only counts the team’s top 51 cap numbers.

Still unknown is how much cap space, if any, the Packers will need when they sign quarterback Aaron Rodgers to a contract extension. The Packers could structure it so that they gain cap space, use cap space or stay about the same.

Rodgers counts $20.562 million against the Packers’ adjusted salary-cap number of $185,153,268.

Williams’ deal will pay him $5.25 million if he plays in every game and takes part in the offseason workout program. In addition to the $3.25 million signing bonus, he has a base salary of $1.5 million, a per-game roster bonus total of $400,000 and a workout bonus of $100,000 in ’18.

The following year, Williams has a March reporting bonus of $1 million, a base salary of $3.25 million, a per-game roster bonus total of $400,000 and a workout bonus of $100,000. His salary cap number in ’19 is $6.375 million.

The Packers could cut Williams after the ’18 season and only have to carry $1.625 million of dead money.

There are no incentives or escalators listed in the deal.