Jeff Janis with the Green Bay Packers
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jeff Janis.
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jeff Janis.  Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers receiver Jeff Janis (83) catches
Green Bay Packers receiver Jeff Janis (83) catches a Hail Mary against Arizona Cardinals' Patrick Peterson (21) and Rashad Johnson (26) at the end of the fourth quarter during their NFC divisional playoff game at University of Phoenix Stadium.  Evan Siegle/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers receiver Jeff Janis catches a touchdown
Green Bay Packers receiver Jeff Janis catches a touchdown pass from Aaron Rodgers at the end of regulation tying the game.  Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jeff Janis (83) hesitates
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jeff Janis (83) hesitates before fielding a kickofg during the second quarter of their game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, October 5, 2017 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. The Minnesota Vikings beat the Green Bay Packers 23-10. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL  Mark Hoffman, Mark Hoffman
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jeff Janis (83) hesitates
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jeff Janis (83) hesitates before fielding a kickofg during the second quarter of their game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, October 5, 2017 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. The Minnesota Vikings beat the Green Bay Packers 23-10. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL  Mark Hoffman, Mark Hoffman
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jeff Janis (83) watches
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jeff Janis (83) watches during training camp Aug. 7, 2017 at Ray Nitschke Field.  Jim Matthews/USAT NETWORK Wisconsin/@jmatthe79
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jeff Janis (83) tries
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jeff Janis (83) tries to catch a ball as the rest of the receiving corps blocks his view during training camp Wednesday, August 23, 2017 at Ray Nitschke Field in Ashwaubenon, Wis.  Jim Matthews/USATODAY NETWORK-Wi
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jeff Janis returns
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jeff Janis returns a kickoff during last week's exhibition game vs. the Eagles.  Mark Hoffman, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Jordan Tripp (58)
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Jordan Tripp (58) and wide receiver Jeff Janis (83) pressure Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Matt McGloin (3) in the third quarter on Thursday, August 10, 2017, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin  USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers' Jeff Janis celebrates his touchdown
Green Bay Packers' Jeff Janis celebrates his touchdown reception with a Lambeau Leap with fans in the first half Thursday, August 10, 2017, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin  USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jeff Janis (83) during
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jeff Janis (83) during training camp Thursday, August 3, 2017 in the Don Hutson Center in Ashwaubenon, Wis  Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jeff Janis (83) hydrates
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jeff Janis (83) hydrates during training camp practice Saturday, July 29, 2017, at Ray Nitschke Field.  Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jeff Janis (83)- makes
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jeff Janis (83)- makes a catch as defensive back Daquan Holmes (38) closes in during training camp practice Saturday, July 29, 2017, at Ray Nitschke Field.  Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers receiver Jeff Janis (83) works with
Green Bay Packers receiver Jeff Janis (83) works with wide receivers coach Luke Getsy during organized team activities Tuesday, May 23, 2017 in Green Bay.  Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jeff Janis (83) tries
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jeff Janis (83) tries to catch a pass by is interfered with by strong safety Keanu Neal (22) against the Atlanta Falcons at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta, Georgia Sunday, January 22, 2017.  Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jeff Janis (83) watches
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jeff Janis (83) watches the ball fall into his hands during Green Bay Packers practice inside the Don Hutson Center Thursday, January 19, 2017.  Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jeff Janis (83) gets
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jeff Janis (83) gets loose on the sidelines before the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.  Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Jeff Janis celebrates making a tackle on a punt play.
Jeff Janis celebrates making a tackle on a punt play.  Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jeff Janis scores a
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jeff Janis scores a touchdown in the second half.  Rick Wood, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jeff Janis (83) botches
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jeff Janis (83) botches a kick off return that left the team stuck on their two yard line during the third quarter of their game Sunday, November 20, 2016 at Fedex Field in Landover, Maryland. The Washington Redskins beat the Green Bay Packers 42-24. MARK HOFFMAN/MHOFFMAN@JOURNALSENTINEL.COM  Mark Hoffman, Mark Hoffman
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers' Jeff Janis (83) is shrugged off
Green Bay Packers' Jeff Janis (83) is shrugged off by Tennessee Titans' Marc Mariani (87) Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn.  Danny Damiani/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers' Jeff Janis (83) takes a moment before
Green Bay Packers' Jeff Janis (83) takes a moment before standing up after missing a catch in the 4th quarter during their game against the Tennessee Titans Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn.  Danny Damiani/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jeff Janis (83) runs
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jeff Janis (83) runs after a catch against the Indianapolis Colts in the third quarter as the Green Bay Packers host the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, November 6, 2016, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Colts defeated the Packers, 31-26.  Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jeff Janis (83) is
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jeff Janis (83) is tackled after a catch by Indianapolis Colts cornerback Rashaan Melvin (30) and Indianapolis Colts cornerback Darius Butler (20) during the 3rd quarter of Green Bay Packers 31-26 loss against the Indianapolis Colts at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. on Sunday, November 6, 2016.  Mike De Sisti/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jeff Janis (83) drops
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jeff Janis (83) drops a potential touchdown pass pf the 10 yard line during the second quarter of their game against the Indianapolis Colts Sunday, November 6, 2016 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.  Mark Hoffman/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers' Jeff Janis drops a pass after beating
Green Bay Packers' Jeff Janis drops a pass after beating in the second quarter as the Green Bay Packers host the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, November 6, 2016, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.  Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jeff Janis (83) scores
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jeff Janis (83) scores a touchdown in the second half during the Green Bay Packers 33-32 loss to the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, October 30, 2016 at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta Georgia.  Rick Wood /USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Fullscreen

Like this topic? You may also like these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDIN 20 COMMENTMORE

    GREEN BAY – Jeff Janis never gained traction as a receiver, and he lost his kickoff return job to Trevor Davis last season, but his value to the Green Bay Packers extended beyond social media fame as a fan favorite.

    Nobody on the Packers' roster matched Janis’ combination of size (6-3, 219 pounds) and speed (4.42 40). It helped him become their top coverage player on special teams. Janis flourished as a gunner on punts, helping rookie Justin Vogel set a franchise record with a 41.6-yard net average last season.

    The Packers will need to replace Janis’ unsung production this fall. After four years in Green Bay, the former seventh-round receiver signed with the Cleveland Browns on Friday.

    Janis posted an Instagram photo of him standing with his family in front of a Browns logo, with the hashtag #dawgpound.

    #dawgpound

    A post shared by Jeff Janis (@jrjanis) on

    Janis is just the latest Packer to join the Browns, a franchise led by former Packers college scouting director John Dorsey. It started when Eliot Wolf and Alonzo Highsmith — the Packers' top two executives behind new GM Brian Gutekunst — joined Dorsey’s front office in January. Earlier this month, the Packers traded top cornerback Damarious Randall to Cleveland for backup quarterback DeShone Kizer.

    Janis might get a chance as a receiver in Cleveland, but his most prominent role is sure to remain on special teams. While Randall’s production was easier to track — he led the Packers in interceptions last season with four — Janis’ ability to influence field position will be missed.

    The Packers ranked sixth in lowest opponent punt return average (5.7 yards) last season, allowing just 40.8 percent of Vogel’s punts to be returned. Of those not returned, 57.1 percent were the result of a fair catch. The longest punt return allowed was 28 yards.

    Janis was a gunner on each of Vogel’s 71 punts, facing a double-team block on more than 40 percent of those snaps. He was first to arrive downfield in coverage 24 times and second 19 times. He only had four tackles, but a review of his punt-coverage snaps showed Janis forced nine fair catches and assisted on seven others.

    RELATED:Packers must put price on Jeff Janis' value as gunner

    RELATED: Packers facing decision on Janis' special-teams value

    The Packers must’ve determined they had enough capable gunners ready to be replacements. Receiver Trevor Davis, safety Josh Jones and perhaps cornerback Demetri Goodson could be among the rotation.

    Though he isn’t a gunner on punt coverage, Janis’ absence could be an impetus for outside linebacker Kyler Fackrell to remain on the roster. Fackrell, like Janis, hasn’t showed consistent production at his listed position, and the Packers could overhaul their outside linebacker depth chart before the fall. At 6-5, 244 pounds with a 4.72 40, Fackrell might now be the Packers' most impressive package of size and speed.

    Fackrell led the Packers with 354 special-teams snaps last season, while Janis was third at 247.

    In four years, Janis had 17 regular-season catches on 38 targets for 200 yards and one touchdown coming at Atlanta in 2016.

    He’ll be best remembered for two catches near the end of the Packers' divisional-round loss at the Arizona Cardinals in the 2015 NFC playoffs. On fourth-and-20 from their own 4 with 55 seconds left, quarterback Aaron Rodgers found Janis for a 60-yard bomb down the left sideline. Three plays later, Janis caught a 41-yard Hail Mary to push the game into overtime, where the Packers eventually lost.

    A season later, Janis was expected to make a leap at receiver. It never happened, but his special-teams contributions made the Packers a better team. Now, they’ll need someone to fill the void.

    Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel contributed.

    CLOSE

    Aaron Nagler chatted with Packers fans via Facebook Live on Thursday afternoon. (March 29, 2018) Aaron Nagler/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

     

    LINKEDIN 20 COMMENTMORE