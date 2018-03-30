Aaron Nagler chatted with Packers fans via Facebook Live on Thursday afternoon. (March 29, 2018) Aaron Nagler/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Welcome to your Morning Buzz, rounding up news and views regarding the Green Bay Packers from around the web and here at PackersNews.com. Grab a strong cup of coffee and get caught up on everything you need to know about the Packers.
We’ll start with Michael Cohen’s look at the plethora of young cornerbacks already on the Packers roster and their prospects for helping the team in 2018.
“Starters?” Packers coach Mike McCarthy said rhetorically before pausing for several seconds this week at the annual league meeting. “One for sure, but it’s what’s in front of them. They have to develop. They all have something that obviously you love about them, it’s just working on the other things and continuing to develop. I think (pass game coordinator) Joe Whitt and you’ve got (secondary coach) Jason Simmons, those guys are as good as there is, so yeah, they’ll definitely have the opportunity.”
McCarthy declined to say which specific player he was referencing, but Lenzy Pipkins is a quality guess. Pipkins made the 53-man roster last summer after a strong graduate transfer season at Oklahoma State. He played 122 snaps for the Packers and impressed the coaches with his energy, fearlessness and physical brand of tackling. He has a sturdy frame at 6 feet and 202 pounds with enough speed (4.46 seconds in the 40-yard dash) and explosiveness (33½-inch vertical leap) to mature nicely at the NFL level.
The other homegrown options would be Josh Hawkins, a bonafide speedster who played 407 inconsistent snaps last season; Donatello Brown, a former Division II standout promoted from the practice squad to the active roster in early November, and Herb Waters, a converted wide receiver who sparkled during organized team activities but spent the year on injured reserve after aggravating a shoulder problem early in camp.
