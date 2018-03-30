Packers reporter Ryan Wood was honored by the Associated Press Sports Editors. (Photo: Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-W)

PackersNews.com reporter Ryan Wood earned first-place honors this week in a 2017 contest judged by the Associated Press Sports Editors.

Competing in Category C with the Green Bay Press-Gazette (30,000 to 75,000 circulation/250,000 to 750,000 unique monthly website visitors), Wood finished first in the Explanatory competition for his story on how the Packers mastered the art of the Hail Mary pass play.

It marks the third straight year Wood has won a first-place award in the contest.

Wood also placed third in the Beat Writing competition for an assortment of stories that demonstrated authoritative, newsy and innovative coverage. They included a piece on why Packers tight end Lance Kendricks sat during the national anthem before a game last season, a breaking-news story on Packers players' protests during the anthem, a feature on Packers defensive tackle Montravius Adams becoming a father, and a story on the devastating hit that Bears linebacker Danny Trevathan delivered on Packers wide receiver Davante Adams.

PackersNews.com reporter Michael Cohen finished tied for seventh in the Explanatory competition in Category B with the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel (75,000 to 175,000 circulation) for his story on how Packers vice president of football administration/player finance Russ Ball negotiates with agents.

Cohen placed third in Beat Writing for a collection of stories that included a feature on former Packers executive Alonzo Highsmith's professional boxing career, an in-depth profile of Ball, a story on former Packers defensive back Micah Hyde's relationship with his father, a Packers-Ravens game story and a breaking-news story on Packers running back Aaron Jones facing a marijuana-related charge.

Additionally, columnist Gary D'Amato of the Journal Sentinel won first-place honors in the Features competition of Category B for his oral history of the Ice Bowl game.