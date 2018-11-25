Green Bay Packers cornerback Kevin King (20) during an NFL preseason game at Lambeau Field on Thursday, August 16, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. (Photo: Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis)

MINNEAPOLIS – Before the gates opened Sunday night, a pair of Green Bay Packers ran through drills on the field inside U.S. Bank Stadium to test their injured hamstrings.

Kevin King, the Packers' top cornerback when healthy, ran the length of the field several times before working on his backpedal and change of direction. Receiver Randall Cobb ran routes and caught passes from third-string quarterback Tim Boyle.

Ultimately, neither were medically cleared.

King and Cobb are among the Packers' seven inactives against the Minnesota Vikings, joined by cornerback Bashaud Breeland, safety Raven Greene, defensive lineman Mike Daniels, offensive tackle Alex Light and Boyle.

Tight end Jimmy Graham will play through a broken thumb.

Without King and Breeland, the Packers will once again be undermanned in their secondary, this time against a Vikings offense that boasts receivers Stefon Diggs and Adam Thielen. In their Week 2 matchup at Lambeau Field, both had big games. Thielen had 12 catches for 131 yards and a touchdown, while Diggs had nine catches for 128 yards and two touchdowns.

Cobb’s absence has become a trend this season. He has played only five games this fall, and none since the Packers traveled to New England earlier this month.