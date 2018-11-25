Green Bay Packers vs. Minnesota Vikings: Week 12
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) can't convert a fourth down in the fourth quarter against the Minnesota Vikings during their football game Sunday, November 25, 2018, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Minnesota Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen (97) sacks Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) in the fourth quarter during their football game Sunday, November 25, 2018, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers head coach Mike McCarthy leaves the field after their game Sunday, November 25, 2018 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. The Minnesota Vikings beat the Green Bay Packers 24-17. MARK HOFFMAN/MHOFFMAN@JOURNALSENTINEL.COM
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) throws pass over Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Clay Matthews (52) during the third quarter of their game Sunday, November 25, 2018 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. The Minnesota Vikings beat the Green Bay Packers 24-17. MARK HOFFMAN/MHOFFMAN@JOURNALSENTINEL.COM
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Clay Matthews (52) wraps up Minnesota Vikings fullback C.J. Ham (30) during the second quarter of their game Sunday, November 25, 2018 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. MARK HOFFMAN/MHOFFMAN@JOURNALSENTINEL.COM
Green Bay Packers tight end Jimmy Graham (80) can't make the catch against Minnesota Vikings' Jayron Kearse (27) in the first half during their football game Sunday, November 25, 2018, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
during their football game Sunday, November 25, 2018, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) is smothered by the Minnesotas Vikings defense during the third quarter of their game Sunday, November 25, 2018 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. The Minnesota Vikings beat the Green Bay Packers 24-17. MARK HOFFMAN/MHOFFMAN@JOURNALSENTINEL.COM
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) walks off the field after failing to convert on third down during the third quarter of their game Sunday, November 25, 2018 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. The Minnesota Vikings beat the Green Bay Packers 24-17. MARK HOFFMAN/MHOFFMAN@JOURNALSENTINEL.COM
Green Bay Packers cornerback Tramon Williams (38) returns a pigment for 20 yards during the third quarter of their game Sunday, November 25, 2018 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. The Minnesota Vikings beat the Green Bay Packers 24-17. MARK HOFFMAN/MHOFFMAN@JOURNALSENTINEL.COM
Green Bay Packers strong safety Kentrell Brice (29) leaves the field after being injured during the second quarter of their game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, November 25, 2018 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. MARK HOFFMAN/MHOFFMAN@JOURNALSENTINEL.COM
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen (19) scores a touchdown on a 14-yard reception during the third quarter of their game Sunday, November 25, 2018 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. The Minnesota Vikings beat the Green Bay Packers 24-17. MARK HOFFMAN/MHOFFMAN@JOURNALSENTINEL.COM
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen (19) strust after scoring a touchdown on a 14-yard reception during the third quarter of their game Sunday, November 25, 2018 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. The Minnesota Vikings beat the Green Bay Packers 24-17. MARK HOFFMAN/MHOFFMAN@JOURNALSENTINEL.COM
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is sacked by Minnesota Vikings defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson (93) during the fourth quarter of their game Sunday, November 25, 2018 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. The Minnesota Vikings beat the Green Bay Packers 24-17. MARK HOFFMAN/MHOFFMAN@JOURNALSENTINEL.COM
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) reels in long reception while being covered by Minnesota Vikings cornerback Xavier Rhodes (29) during the fourth quarter of their game Sunday, November 25, 2018 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. The Minnesota Vikings beat the Green Bay Packers 24-17. MARK HOFFMAN/MHOFFMAN@JOURNALSENTINEL.COM
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (83) is unable to catch a ball while being covered by Minnesota Vikings cornerback Trae Waynes (26) during the first quarter of their game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, November 25, 2018 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. MARK HOFFMAN/MHOFFMAN@JOURNALSENTINEL.COM
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) find plenty of running room while picking up a first down during the second quarter of their game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, November 25, 2018 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. MARK HOFFMAN/MHOFFMAN@JOURNALSENTINEL.COM
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) scores a touchdown on a 15-yard reception while being covered by Minnesota Vikings cornerback Xavier Rhodes (29) during the second quarter of their game Sunday, November 25, 2018 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. MARK HOFFMAN/MHOFFMAN@JOURNALSENTINEL.COM
Minnesota Vikings cornerback Xavier Rhodes (29) is called for pass interference while covering Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the second quarter of their game Sunday, November 25, 2018 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. MARK HOFFMAN/MHOFFMAN@JOURNALSENTINEL.COM
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12)= rifles a pass during the second quarter of their game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, November 25, 2018 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. MARK HOFFMAN/MHOFFMAN@JOURNALSENTINEL.COM
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is sacked by Minnesota Vikings defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson (93) in the third quarter during their football game Sunday, November 25, 2018, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (33) gainst yardage against the Packers defense in the third quarter during their football game Sunday, November 25, 2018, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) breaks away from Minnesota Vikings cornerback Xavier Rhodes (29) in the third quarter during their football game Sunday, November 25, 2018, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers linebacker Kyler Fackrell (51) tackles Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) in the third quarter during their football game Sunday, November 25, 2018, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers head coach Mike McCarthy yells at an official in the third quarter against the Minnesota Vikings during their football game Sunday, November 25, 2018, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers inside linebacker Antonio Morrison (44) and cornerback cornerback Tramon Williams (38) tackle Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Stefon Diggs (14) in the second half during their football game Sunday, November 25, 2018, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
during their football game Sunday, November 25, 2018, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) can't come up with a catch in the end zone against Minnesota Vikings defensive back Holton Hill (24) late in the fourth quarter during their football game Sunday, November 25, 2018, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen (19) scores a touchdown in the thrid quarter against the Green Bay Packers during their football game Sunday, November 25, 2018, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen (19) celebrates scoring a touchdown in the third quarter with wide receiver Aldrick Robinson (17) against the Green Bay Packers during their football game Sunday, November 25, 2018, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is sacked by Minnesota Vikings defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson (93) in the third quarter during their football game Sunday, November 25, 2018, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) can't make a catch against Minnesota Vikings cornerback Xavier Rhodes (29) during their football game Sunday, November 25, 2018, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) misses a tackle against Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen (19) in the second quarter during their football game Sunday, November 25, 2018, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) scores on a six yard run during despite the efforts of Minnesota Vikings middle linebacker Eric Kendricks (54) during the quarter of their game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, November 25, 2018 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. MARK HOFFMAN/MHOFFMAN@JOURNALSENTINEL.COM
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen (19) wrestles the ball from Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) for a 20-yarrd reception during the second quarter of their game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, November 25, 2018 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. MARK HOFFMAN/MHOFFMAN@JOURNALSENTINEL.COM
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Stefon Diggs (14) makes a 30-yard touchdown reception during the second quarter of their game against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, November 25, 2018 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. MARK HOFFMAN/MHOFFMAN@JOURNALSENTINEL.COM
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Stefon Diggs (14) makes a 30-yard touchdown reception during the second quarter of their game against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, November 25, 2018 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. MARK HOFFMAN/MHOFFMAN@JOURNALSENTINEL.COM
Minnesota Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph (82) is upended by by Green Bay Packers defensive back Ibraheim Campbell (39) during the3 second quarter of their game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, November 25, 2018 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. MARK HOFFMAN/MHOFFMAN@JOURNALSENTINEL.COM
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is sacked during the second quarter of their game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, November 25, 2018 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. MARK HOFFMAN/MHOFFMAN@JOURNALSENTINEL.COM
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) and running back Aaron Jones (33) celebrate a first quarter touchdown pass against the Vikings during their football game Sunday, November 25, 2018, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (33) breaks away for a first quarter against the Green Bay Packers during their football game Sunday, November 25, 2018, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) celebrates his touchdown run with wide receiver Davante Adams (17) in the second quarter during their football game Sunday, November 25, 2018, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) celebrates his touchdown run with wide receiver Davante Adams (17) in the second quarter during their football game Sunday, November 25, 2018, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is brought down by Minnesota Vikings defensive end Danielle Hunter (99) and defensive tackle Tom Johnson (96) in the second quarter during their football game Sunday, November 25, 2018, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is brought down by Minnesota Vikings defensive end Danielle Hunter (99) and defensive tackle Tom Johnson (96) in the second quarter during their football game Sunday, November 25, 2018, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is brought down by Minnesota Vikings defensive end Danielle Hunter (99) and defensive tackle Tom Johnson (96) in the second quarter during their football game Sunday, November 25, 2018, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) scores on a six yard run during despite the efforts of Minnesota Vikings middle linebacker Eric Kendricks (54) during the quarter of their game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, November 25, 2018 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. MARK HOFFMAN/MHOFFMAN@JOURNALSENTINEL.COM
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen (19) wrestles the ball from Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) for a 20-yarrd reception during the second quarter of their game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, November 25, 2018 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. MARK HOFFMAN/MHOFFMAN@JOURNALSENTINEL.COM
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) looks
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17)
Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams (30) plays catch with fans before playing against the Minnesota Vikings Saturday, November 24, 2018, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn.
Green Bay Packers defensive back Tony Brown (28) warms up before playing against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, November 25, 2018, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn.
Members of the Olympic gold medal winning men's curling team members John Schuster (left), Joe Polo (rear), Tyler George and John Landsteiner are shown on the field before the Green Bay Packers game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, November 25, 2018 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn.
    MINNEAPOLIS – Perhaps you’ve heard this story before:

    » An offense stagnates on third down, and the franchise quarterback misses throws he has made his entire career.

    » A game but undermanned defense eventually wears down late in the game.

    » A special teams unit makes critical mistakes at critical junctures.

    » The Green Bay Packers lose on the road.

    Such has been the story all year for the 4-6-1 Packers, who lost 24-17 to the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday night. It was the sixth road loss of the season for Green Bay, and now the Packers need to essentially win out and get a lot of help to keep their playoff hopes alive. The Packers were competitive, kept it close, but in the end it just wasn’t enough to get over the hump against a team with a winning record.

    Here are five takeaways from the game:

    The moment passed

    The Packers knew they needed something, anything, to happen in their favor Sunday night. Aaron Rodgers called it a galvanizing moment — and said it could come from anyone, anywhere. Unfortunately, they needed more than one after falling behind 24-14 after three quarters. The defense couldn’t get a turnover, Tramon Williams turned the ball over on a punt return and the offense was stagnant for the bulk of the second half. The offense finally put a drive together but Rodgers missed on two throws that led to a field goal rather than a potential touchdown. After Minnesota recovered an onside kick, the Vikings were able to work enough time off the clock to keep their playoff hopes alive and well.

    Running in quicksand

    The Packers got out of the gate hot, scoring touchdowns on two of their first three possessions. They went 1-for-2 on third down in those series, rolling up 119 yards on 17 plays. They used multiple personnel packages, worked the ball to five different receivers, saw Aaron Jones average 5.0 yards per carry and Rodgers play nearly perfectly.

    But after that, it all fell apart. The Packers didn’t score again when it mattered. They didn’t convert on their next seven third-down attempts and on one fourth-down attempt. Jones was bottled up, Rodgers was harried and Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling were totally taken out of the game. Injuries didn’t help their cause, but nothing was working after early in the second quarter. It got so bad that Vikings coach Mike Zimmer felt confident enough with a 10-point lead with five minutes to go that he eschewed a chip-shot field goal to go for it on fourth down at the Packers’ 7.

    Decisions, decisions

    Head coach Mike McCarthy was blistered by fans and national media for not going for it on fourth down in Seattle — so he nearly went for it on 4th-and-4 at the Vikings’ 41-yard line late in the second quarter, but thought the better of it and punted. Minnesota managed to get into scoring range, but Dan Bailey missed a 56-yard attempt. In the third quarter, McCarthy rolled out three tight ends and ran Jones on fourth-and-1 at his own 44 — but safety Harrison Smith shot around the edge of the blocking scheme to tackle Jones for no gain. The Vikings capitalized with a field goal to go up 17-14 on the short field. As part of that specific call, McCarthy was hot with the officiating crew for not resetting the play clock and he had to use a timeout to save the play.

    The game turned after that field goal, as the Packers then went three-and-out, the special teams unit allowed a 20-yard punt return (and tacked on a five-yard penalty for good measure) and the Vikings scored in just four plays to go up 24-14.

    Pass rush falls silent

    A week after Kyler Fackrell had three sacks and the Packers took down Russell Wilson eight times, they could not generate any kind of pressure on Kirk Cousins — even though the Vikings rolled out a banged-up offensive line that started backups and had two starters for the game miss some plays. Cousins rarely was hurried and could make his progressions, which proved to be fatal for an already undermanned secondary asked to contain Adam Thielen, Stefon Diggs and Kyle Rudolph. The Packers did get a couple of sacks, but those were thanks to coverage.

    Packers lose battle of attrition

    As the game unfolded, the Packers lost starting safety Kentrell Brice (ankle, concussion), starting left guard Lane Taylor (quadriceps), kick returner Trevor Davis (hamstring) and starting left tackle David Bakhtiari (knee) to injuries for various points in time. They also lost receiver Equanimeous St. Brown (elbow), who was leading the team with three catches for 53 yards at the time of his injury. And while Brice, St. Brown and Bakhtiari all returned, the snaps they missed were crucial. In fact, in the third quarter when the three offensive players went out, the Packers had to punt shortly after their departures as the Vikings broke a 14-14 tie to go up 24-14.

    More Packers-Vikings coverage:

    Box score | NFL scoreboard | Standings

    DOUGHERTY: Turn out the lights on Packers' playoff hopes

    SILVERSTEIN: Packers offense starts hot, but fizzles again down the stretch

    McCarthy's bold fourth-down call backfires

    Nothing coming easily for Rodgers, Packers' struggling offense

    INSIDER: Thumbs up to Davante Adams, down to depleted roster

    QUICK TAKES: Same old story for Packers in loss to Vikings

    SUBMIT QUESTIONS: Monday postgame chat with Ryan Wood

    REPLAY: Tom Silverstein's live game blog

    SECTION: Visit packersnews.com for complete coverage

    NEWSLETTER: Sign up for daily email updates on the Packers

     

