Green Bay Packers vs. Minnesota Vikings: Week 12
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) can't convert a fourth down in the fourth quarter against the Minnesota Vikings during their football game Sunday, November 25, 2018, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Minnesota Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen (97) sacks Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) in the fourth quarter during their football game Sunday, November 25, 2018, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers head coach Mike McCarthy leaves the field after their game Sunday, November 25, 2018 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. The Minnesota Vikings beat the Green Bay Packers 24-17. MARK HOFFMAN/MHOFFMAN@JOURNALSENTINEL.COM
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) throws pass over Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Clay Matthews (52) during the third quarter of their game Sunday, November 25, 2018 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. The Minnesota Vikings beat the Green Bay Packers 24-17. MARK HOFFMAN/MHOFFMAN@JOURNALSENTINEL.COM
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Clay Matthews (52) wraps up Minnesota Vikings fullback C.J. Ham (30) during the second quarter of their game Sunday, November 25, 2018 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. MARK HOFFMAN/MHOFFMAN@JOURNALSENTINEL.COM
Green Bay Packers tight end Jimmy Graham (80) can't make the catch against Minnesota Vikings' Jayron Kearse (27) in the first half during their football game Sunday, November 25, 2018, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
during their football game Sunday, November 25, 2018, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) is smothered by the Minnesotas Vikings defense during the third quarter of their game Sunday, November 25, 2018 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. The Minnesota Vikings beat the Green Bay Packers 24-17. MARK HOFFMAN/MHOFFMAN@JOURNALSENTINEL.COM
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) walks off the field after failing to convert on third down during the third quarter of their game Sunday, November 25, 2018 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. The Minnesota Vikings beat the Green Bay Packers 24-17. MARK HOFFMAN/MHOFFMAN@JOURNALSENTINEL.COM
Green Bay Packers cornerback Tramon Williams (38) returns a pigment for 20 yards during the third quarter of their game Sunday, November 25, 2018 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. The Minnesota Vikings beat the Green Bay Packers 24-17. MARK HOFFMAN/MHOFFMAN@JOURNALSENTINEL.COM
Green Bay Packers strong safety Kentrell Brice (29) leaves the field after being injured during the second quarter of their game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, November 25, 2018 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. MARK HOFFMAN/MHOFFMAN@JOURNALSENTINEL.COM
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen (19) scores a touchdown on a 14-yard reception during the third quarter of their game Sunday, November 25, 2018 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. The Minnesota Vikings beat the Green Bay Packers 24-17. MARK HOFFMAN/MHOFFMAN@JOURNALSENTINEL.COM
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen (19) strust after scoring a touchdown on a 14-yard reception during the third quarter of their game Sunday, November 25, 2018 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. The Minnesota Vikings beat the Green Bay Packers 24-17. MARK HOFFMAN/MHOFFMAN@JOURNALSENTINEL.COM
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is sacked by Minnesota Vikings defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson (93) during the fourth quarter of their game Sunday, November 25, 2018 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. The Minnesota Vikings beat the Green Bay Packers 24-17. MARK HOFFMAN/MHOFFMAN@JOURNALSENTINEL.COM
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) reels in long reception while being covered by Minnesota Vikings cornerback Xavier Rhodes (29) during the fourth quarter of their game Sunday, November 25, 2018 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. The Minnesota Vikings beat the Green Bay Packers 24-17. MARK HOFFMAN/MHOFFMAN@JOURNALSENTINEL.COM
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (83) is unable to catch a ball while being covered by Minnesota Vikings cornerback Trae Waynes (26) during the first quarter of their game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, November 25, 2018 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. MARK HOFFMAN/MHOFFMAN@JOURNALSENTINEL.COM
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) find plenty of running room while picking up a first down during the second quarter of their game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, November 25, 2018 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. MARK HOFFMAN/MHOFFMAN@JOURNALSENTINEL.COM
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) scores a touchdown on a 15-yard reception while being covered by Minnesota Vikings cornerback Xavier Rhodes (29) during the second quarter of their game Sunday, November 25, 2018 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. MARK HOFFMAN/MHOFFMAN@JOURNALSENTINEL.COM
Minnesota Vikings cornerback Xavier Rhodes (29) is called for pass interference while covering Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the second quarter of their game Sunday, November 25, 2018 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. MARK HOFFMAN/MHOFFMAN@JOURNALSENTINEL.COM
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12)= rifles a pass during the second quarter of their game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, November 25, 2018 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. MARK HOFFMAN/MHOFFMAN@JOURNALSENTINEL.COM
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is sacked by Minnesota Vikings defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson (93) in the third quarter during their football game Sunday, November 25, 2018, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (33) gainst yardage against the Packers defense in the third quarter during their football game Sunday, November 25, 2018, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) breaks away from Minnesota Vikings cornerback Xavier Rhodes (29) in the third quarter during their football game Sunday, November 25, 2018, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers linebacker Kyler Fackrell (51) tackles Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) in the third quarter during their football game Sunday, November 25, 2018, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers head coach Mike McCarthy yells at an official in the third quarter against the Minnesota Vikings during their football game Sunday, November 25, 2018, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers inside linebacker Antonio Morrison (44) and cornerback cornerback Tramon Williams (38) tackle Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Stefon Diggs (14) in the second half during their football game Sunday, November 25, 2018, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
during their football game Sunday, November 25, 2018, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) can't come up with a catch in the end zone against Minnesota Vikings defensive back Holton Hill (24) late in the fourth quarter during their football game Sunday, November 25, 2018, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen (19) scores a touchdown in the thrid quarter against the Green Bay Packers during their football game Sunday, November 25, 2018, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen (19) celebrates scoring a touchdown in the third quarter with wide receiver Aldrick Robinson (17) against the Green Bay Packers during their football game Sunday, November 25, 2018, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is sacked by Minnesota Vikings defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson (93) in the third quarter during their football game Sunday, November 25, 2018, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) can't make a catch against Minnesota Vikings cornerback Xavier Rhodes (29) during their football game Sunday, November 25, 2018, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) misses a tackle against Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen (19) in the second quarter during their football game Sunday, November 25, 2018, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) scores on a six yard run during despite the efforts of Minnesota Vikings middle linebacker Eric Kendricks (54) during the quarter of their game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, November 25, 2018 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. MARK HOFFMAN/MHOFFMAN@JOURNALSENTINEL.COM
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen (19) wrestles the ball from Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) for a 20-yarrd reception during the second quarter of their game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, November 25, 2018 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. MARK HOFFMAN/MHOFFMAN@JOURNALSENTINEL.COM
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Stefon Diggs (14) makes a 30-yard touchdown reception during the second quarter of their game against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, November 25, 2018 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. MARK HOFFMAN/MHOFFMAN@JOURNALSENTINEL.COM
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Stefon Diggs (14) makes a 30-yard touchdown reception during the second quarter of their game against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, November 25, 2018 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. MARK HOFFMAN/MHOFFMAN@JOURNALSENTINEL.COM
Minnesota Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph (82) is upended by by Green Bay Packers defensive back Ibraheim Campbell (39) during the3 second quarter of their game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, November 25, 2018 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. MARK HOFFMAN/MHOFFMAN@JOURNALSENTINEL.COM
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is sacked during the second quarter of their game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, November 25, 2018 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. MARK HOFFMAN/MHOFFMAN@JOURNALSENTINEL.COM
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) and running back Aaron Jones (33) celebrate a first quarter touchdown pass against the Vikings during their football game Sunday, November 25, 2018, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (33) breaks away for a first quarter against the Green Bay Packers during their football game Sunday, November 25, 2018, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) celebrates his touchdown run with wide receiver Davante Adams (17) in the second quarter during their football game Sunday, November 25, 2018, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) celebrates his touchdown run with wide receiver Davante Adams (17) in the second quarter during their football game Sunday, November 25, 2018, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is brought down by Minnesota Vikings defensive end Danielle Hunter (99) and defensive tackle Tom Johnson (96) in the second quarter during their football game Sunday, November 25, 2018, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is brought down by Minnesota Vikings defensive end Danielle Hunter (99) and defensive tackle Tom Johnson (96) in the second quarter during their football game Sunday, November 25, 2018, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is brought down by Minnesota Vikings defensive end Danielle Hunter (99) and defensive tackle Tom Johnson (96) in the second quarter during their football game Sunday, November 25, 2018, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) scores on a six yard run during despite the efforts of Minnesota Vikings middle linebacker Eric Kendricks (54) during the quarter of their game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, November 25, 2018 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. MARK HOFFMAN/MHOFFMAN@JOURNALSENTINEL.COM
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen (19) wrestles the ball from Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) for a 20-yarrd reception during the second quarter of their game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, November 25, 2018 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. MARK HOFFMAN/MHOFFMAN@JOURNALSENTINEL.COM
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) looks to pass on third down as he is pursued by Minnesota Vikings' Sheldon Richardson (93) in the first quarter during their football game Sunday, November 25, 2018, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) warms up before playing against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, November 25, 2018, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams (30) plays catch with fans before playing against the Minnesota Vikings Saturday, November 24, 2018, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn.
Green Bay Packers defensive back Tony Brown (28) warms up before playing against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, November 25, 2018, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn.
Members of the Olympic gold medal winning men's curling team members John Schuster (left), Joe Polo (rear), Tyler George and John Landsteiner are shown on the field before the Green Bay Packers game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, November 25, 2018 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn.
    Aaron Rodgers’ injuries might be taking a toll on him, not physically but mentally.

    How else to explain the occasional breakdown in his throwing fundamentals? Rodgers has not been the same quarterback this year as in the past, and one of the reasons is he too often is throwing off his back foot when he could step into his throws.

    In the last few years Rodgers has sustained two broken collarbones and a sprained knee on hits he has taken while trying to throw.

    The sprained left knee was in this year’s opener, and maybe he’s protecting it, or maybe he’s protecting his health in general. Maybe it’s conscious or maybe it’s subconscious. But as it has often been this season, in the Packers’ loss at Minnesota on Sunday night there more than a few plays where he looked more aware of pass rushers than in past seasons.

    That in turn appears to be causing him to rely too often on his enormous arm talent rather than good throwing mechanics, and the occasional breakdown in his footwork is probably the biggest reason he has been missing as many throws in a game as he used to in a month.

    When Rodgers steps into his throws, he’s usually deadly. He threw 28 passes Sunday night, and when his footwork was good he went 14-for-18. But 10 of his throws were basically off his back foot, and seven of the 10 were incompletions.

    The one that stands out most is the free play Rodgers had in the second quarter when he drew Minnesota offside with his cadence. He had Davante Adams open down the left side for a free-shot play. But Rodgers threw off his back foot while backpedaling even though he didn’t need to, and he underthrew the pass, which allowed cornerback Xavier Rhodes to break it up.

    If Rodgers had stepped into it and put enough on the ball, it would have been a 46-yard touchdown. Instead the Packers punted two plays later.

    Similar was the play with 2½ minutes left in the game when he just overthrew a wide open Adams for what would have been a 20-yard touchdown. Rodgers had a fairly clean pocket but threw enough off his back foot to affect his accuracy. The slight overthrow cost the Packers four points, because the drive ended with a field goal.

    There’s no denying that Rodgers’ arm talent is off the charts, and that his ability to make difficult throws on the move is one of the qualities that makes him special. But his accuracy also makes him special, and just like any quarterback he’s most accurate when he stands in the pocket and steps into his throws.

    It takes only a couple of bad throws to make the difference between a good game and a bad one. Rodgers is missing more throws than usual, and his feet appear to be the biggest culprit.

    In no rush

    The Packers’ lack of pass-rush talent caught up with them in a big way Sunday night. Without Mike Daniels (quadriceps) suited up, their four-man rush rarely got any pressure on Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins, who on more than a few plays had all the time in the world to wait for a receiver to come open.

    And when defensive coordinator Mike Pettine blitzed, especially with a cornerback from the edge, Cousins usually found the vacated area in coverage and completed a throw to one of his two fine receivers, Stefon Diggs (eight catches for 77 yards) and Adam Thielen (eight for 125).

    The Packers simply don’t have anyone who can regularly win a rush on his own. Kyler Fackrell has shown some life as a rusher late this season and leads the team with eight sacks, but he was a non-factor Sunday night. Clay Matthews had a couple pressures but nothing more, and Reggie Gilbert added nothing to the outside rush in his 30 snaps.

    CLOSE

    Olivia Reiner and Ryan Wood discuss McCarthy's press conference on the Monday following the Packers' loss to the Minnesota Vikings. Olivia Reiner, PackersNews

    The Packers missed Daniels (foot), who along with Kenny Clark usually pushes the pocket on the inside. Clark sacked Cousins once, though it was a coverage sack.

    Regardless, the Packers only occasionally put any heat on Cousins, who threw for 342 yards and a 129.5 rating. They sacked him twice – Dean Lowry had the other when right guard Mike Remmers for some reason gave him a free inside release straight to Cousins – and had two other quarterback hits.

    But that was it, and far more often than not, Cousins comfortably patted the ball while standing in the pocket and waiting for Diggs or Thielen to come free for a completion that kept the chains moving. The Packers are tied with the Vikings for No. 3 in the league in sacks (36), but statistics sometimes deceive. Sunday night left no question as to who has the better rush, by far: the Vikings.

    Extra points

    » Antonio Morrison definitely is a striker against the run at inside linebacker and adds a physical element to the Packers’ defense, but in pass coverage he’s a liability. He doesn’t have the speed to get his zone drops fast enough, and the Vikings took advantage several times, including when Diggs picked up 24 yards on a quick slant late in the first quarter.

    At first blush it looked like cornerback Josh Jackson gave up that play, but if Morrison had been faster on his zone drop he might have been able to break up the pass or at least make the tackle for about a six-yard gain. The Packers clearly don’t trust third-round pick Oren Burks at inside linebacker. He played only seven snaps Sunday night.

    » Tramon Williams made a crucial error late in the game when a punt he misjudged bounded off the turf, hit him in the shoulder and was recovered by the Vikings. But he deserves credit for being a true professional who played every defensive snap (70 total) and lined up at a couple different positions as the injuries mounted. He opened the game at safety, which is a relatively new position for him, but also played regularly at slot cornerback in the nickel. And when Trevor Davis left the game with a hamstring injury, the 35-year-old Williams took over as punt returner.

